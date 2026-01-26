Sundance Review: "Fing!" Is a Whimsical, Warm-Hearted British Fantasy With a Mischievous Roald Dahl Spirit

Sundance premieres often bring fresh voices to family filmmaking, but Fing! marks an especially charming arrival. In his Sundance directorial debut, Jeffrey Walker adapts David Walliams’ beloved children’s book with a bright, storybook sensibility that feels equal parts Roald Dahl and classic Amblin adventure. Packed with cheeky British wit, oversized characters, and a creature you instantly want to protect, Fing! is a rare all-ages crowd-pleaser that respects kids’ intelligence while giving adults plenty to enjoy.

The film follows Myrtle Meek (Iona Bell), an entitled, tantrum-prone girl whose world changes when she bonds with a rare, furry, one-eyed creature known as a Fing. As rumors of its existence spread, higher powers — including an outrageously pompous viscount played by Taika Waititi — become determined to separate them. Myrtle’s librarian parents (Mia Wasikowska and Blake Harrison) try their best to protect both child and creature, setting off a magical, mischievous adventure about empathy, imagination, and the unlikely friendships that can transform us.

Walker leans fully into the film’s Britishness — not just in its humor, but in its sensibilities. Fing! feels like it comes from the same storytelling lineage as Matilda, The BFG, and Paddington: whimsical, mischievous, and just a little bit anarchic. The color palette pops. The villains are lovably ridiculous. And the film embraces the magical power of books, libraries, and imagination in a way that will resonate across generations.

Myrtle begins the film as something of a Veruca Salt cousin — volatile, selfish, and blissfully unaware of her own privilege. Her powers (which cause glass to shatter or chandeliers to sway when she’s upset) give her a bit of a Matilda-gone-wrong quality. But Iona Bell keeps the character grounded enough to avoid outright dislike, and because Myrtle narrates the story, there’s a clear sense she’s heading toward growth. By the third act, Myrtle’s bond with Fing genuinely softens her, making her evolution feel earned rather than obligatory.

Fing! wears its cinematic inspirations proudly, and part of the fun is spotting them.

The telepathic link between Myrtle and Fing evokes E.T.

A dreamlike snowfall calls back to Edward Scissorhands.

A joyful flying sequence blends Peter Pan innocence with a hint of Superman wonder.

A rare-book heist becomes a playful Raiders of the Lost Ark parody.

The Viscount’s jetpack and leather jacket are a clear wink to The Rocketeer.

These flourishes never overwhelm the story. Instead, they enrich the film with a nostalgic warmth that mirrors the filmmakers’ own childhood cinematic diet.

Taika Waititi steals every scene he’s in as the Viscount, a grown-up version of Myrtle who never learned compassion. His comedic timing — especially the physical comedy — is impeccable, and his circus-like amusement park feels plucked straight from Dr. Seuss’ The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T. Penelope Wilton is equally delightful as Nanny, whose decades-long attempt to transform the Viscount into a respectable adult continues with dry determination.

Meanwhile, Mia Wasikowska and Blake Harrison are lovely as Myrtle’s parents, the meek-but-resourceful Meeks. Their library meet-cute backstory is adorable, and by the finale, their book-based heroics become a highlight. The young actor playing Myrtle’s lone human friend, Tyler (Sidhant Anand), is irresistibly charming, especially with his Meat Loaf obsession fueling some of the film’s funniest 1980s needle drops.

Fing himself is wonderfully realized — a one-eyed, furry little oddball whose hair matches Myrtle’s in a quiet, poetic touch. The CG achieves a sweet spot between stylized and believable. In a more grounded film, the effects might feel unfinished, but here the heightened storybook aesthetic makes everything fit. Fing’s expressiveness, combined with clever sound design, helps sell the telepathic connection in a way that feels natural to this world.

Because the film pulls from so many influences, there are moments where it threatens to feel overstuffed. Some sequences — particularly the homages — run the risk of feeling more like references than storytelling necessities. And Myrtle’s early-film brattiness, while intentional, may test the patience of some younger viewers before the emotional arc kicks in. Still, these quibbles never undermine the overall magic.

With its vivid production design, knowing sense of humor, and endearing performances, Fing! is an enchanting surprise — the kind of family film Sundance seldom premieres, but audiences will be thrilled to discover. It’s warm, quirky, and emotionally sincere, with a beating heart beneath all the chaos. Kids will fall in love with the creature. Adults will appreciate the craftsmanship and cleverness. And families will walk away with something that feels both timeless and brand-new.

I give Fing! 4 out of 5 stars