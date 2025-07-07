FX Picks Up Pilot From "Reno 911!" Alums Co-Starring Popular WWE Star

The pilot promises to be an improvised workplace comedy series...not entirely unlike Reno 911!.

FX has reportedly picked up a new pilot from Reno 911! Alums Robert Ben Garant and Cathy Shim, set to be an improvised workplace comedy series, and co-starring one of WWE’s most popular wrestlers.

What’s Happening:

FX has picked up a new improvised workplace comedy pilot , Movers , revolving around the erratic and codependent lives of a crew of movers.

The series comes from husband and wife team, Robert Ben Garant and Cathy Shim, the former of which co-created and starred in the hit Comedy Central series, Reno 911!. Shim also starred in the series as Lt. Kim.

Garant co-created the mockumentary series alongside Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver, all of whom were alums of the cult classic MTV comedy series they starred in together, The State.

Garant and Shim will also star in the Movers pilot, produced by 20th Television, alongside Maz Jobrani (Friday After Next), Darius Homayoun (Sex/Life), Tanael "TJ" Joachim, Manny Montana (Ironheart) and Rebecca Quin (WWE's Becky Lynch) who will co-star in the pilot.

Garant also recently co-produced the TruTV Pilot Seoul Hunters, along with Shim, and the Emmy-nominated Reno 911! Special, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon. He also created the Comedy Central pilot, Chasers, starring Rob Huebel and Shim.

Reno 911! Aired for six seasons before ending in 2009, where Garant appeared as Deputy Travis Junior. The series was revived at Quibi before eventually finding its way to the Roku Channel.

Aired for six seasons before ending in 2009, where Garant appeared as Deputy Travis Junior. The series was revived at Quibi before eventually finding its way to the Roku Channel. Movers is still in the pilot stages, and does not have a debut date (if at all) on FX.

Out of the Ring:

What could make this series appealing to fans if picked up is the casting of Rebecca Quin, who is largely known for her appearances in the WWE as Becky Lynch.

However, this is not her first acting role, as she previously appeared as herself in Showtime's Billions, and took on the role of Cyndi Lauper in NBC's Young Rock.

She is also set to appear in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2, and the Paramount+ series, Starfleet Academy.

, and the Paramount+ series, Her WWE persona is one of the largest wrestling personas of the day, if not all time. She holds championship titles, headlined WrestleMania, and has an enormous fan following, thanks in large part to her gritty attitude and outspoken personality and her “The Man" persona that she reinvented herself with back in 2018.