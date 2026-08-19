Jamie Foxx Takes the Mic in New Stand-Up Special on Hulu In October

The new special arrives as part of the Hularious line-up.

A new Hularious special is on its way in October, bringing acclaimed actor and comedian Jamie Foxx back to the mic with the new stand-up special, Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself next month.

What's Happening:

Hulu has announced the premiere date for their upcoming Hularious special featuring acclaimed actor, singer, and comedian, Jamie Foxx.

In the new special, Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself, the comedian proves that things only getter better with age as he delivers a much-needed dose of self-care in his most honest, evolved, and unforgettable chapter yet.

The new special comes as part of Hulu's popular Hularious line-up, as Foxx joins other comedians including Hannah Berner, Ralph Barbosa, Bill Burr, Chris Distefano, Jim Gaffigan, Zarna Garg, Nikki Glaser, Ilana Glazer, Jessica Kirson, Matteo Lane, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kumail Nanjiani, Atsuko Okatsuka, Frankie Quiñones, Andrew Santino and Roy Wood Jr., who each have their own comedy special on the streaming platform.

Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself is set to premiere on October 7, 2026 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Internationally, fans will be able to stream the special on Disney+.

Standing Up:

Despite being an Oscar-winning Actor and an acclaimed musician, the original vehicle that launched everything was Foxx's stand-up comedy career.

After working his way through open-mics and into the Los Angeles comedy club circuit, he joined the cast of In Living Color in 1991, alongside Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, David Alan Grier, and Jim Carrey, among others.

Here, Foxx proved he wasn't just a guy who tells jokes on stage, but was an impressionist, character actor, and phyiscal comedian as well.

Throughout the years, stand-up has always been a part of his career. In 2002, Foxx hit the stage again with his big stand-up showcase, Jamie Foxx: I Might Need Security.

After that, Foxx largely took part in acting projects but kept Stand-Up comedy as part of his career, making occasional appearances and involved with stand-up comedy projects like Jamie Foxx Presents Laffapalooza.

In 2024, he made a triumphant return to stand-up with the Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was....