"IMPACT X Nightline" Examines Story of Rising Star D4vd and the Relationship That Ended Everything
The episode is now available on Hulu and Disney+
ABC News' IMPACT x Nightline is doing a deep dive into the story of a star on the rise and the relationship that ended everything.
What's Happening:
- ABC News' IMPACT x Nightline is ready to tell the tale of a 14 year old girl and the rising music star D4vd who are involved in a mysterious disappearance turned gruesome murder.
- The new episode of the acclaimed news program, IMPACT x Nightline: The Girl in the Trunk, introduces us to David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, who got his start as a gamer and was on the verge of stardom.
- He first made contact with Celeste Rivas Hernandez when she was just 11 years old. Authorities say the relationship turned sexual by the time she was 13.
- By 2025, D4vd was ready to release his first big studio album, and his exposure was increasing. According to investigators, D4vd and Celeste had a roller coaster relationship with with periods of happiness and turmoil, and her allegedly threatening to out him for having sex with a minor, all leading up to the events of April 23, 2025 - the last day that Celeste was seen alive.
- New details have emerged from text messages, photos, and DNA that authorities say destroyed two lives.
- IMPACT x Nightline takes viewers through the timeline of their relationship, Celeste's disappearance and death, the arrest, and those new details that have emerged.
- The program will also include interviews with:
- Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst
- Gio Benitez, ABC News
- Sunny Hostin, ABC News Legal contributor, co-host, “The View” and former prosecutor
- Scot Williams, Los Angeles Police Department
- Nathan Hotchman, Los Angeles district attorney
- Asante Madrigal, social media content creator
- Jennifer Swann, journalist, Wired
- Alex Stone, ABC News
- Megan Ryte, ABC News contributor
- Stephen McCarty, D4vd’s former parkour coach
- Now in its fourth season, ABC News Studios’ award-winning streaming newsmagazine IMPACT x Nightline investigates the topics dominating American culture, stories in the zeitgeist, and conversations around the globe.
- IMPACT x Nightline: The Girl in the Trunk is now available on Hulu and Disney+.
The IMPACT:
- Nightline's IMPACT x Nightline is a weekly, long-form streaming newsmagazine produced by ABC News Studios.
- It launched in October 2022 as a companion series to Nightline, designed specifically for streaming audiences rather than broadcast television.
- Unlike the nightly Nightline broadcast, which covers several stories in a single episode, IMPACT x Nightline typically dedicates one 30- to 45-minute episode to a single topic, allowing for more in-depth reporting, interviews, and documentary-style storytelling.
- Past editions have examined topics ranging from high-profile criminal cases and celebrity scandals to UFOs, reality television, music icons, and major social issues.
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