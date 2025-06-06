New Comedy Series Based on Katie Couric's Memoir "Going There" In Development at 20th Television
Couric covered significant historical events, and dealt with the tragic illness of her first husband - leading us to wonder how many "Very Special Episodes" will be in the comedy series.
Katie Couric, known for her stints at NBC News and later CBS News, has launched her development company, Barolo Films, and already has a sitcom based on her series in development at Disney’s 20th Television.
What’s Happening:
- Katie Couric, former anchor of CBS Evening News and The Today Show at NBC, launched her development company, Barolo Films.
- The group, which is named after an inside joke with her husband, will develop and produce documentaries, unscripted and scripted entertainment, and reportedly already has a comedic adaptation of her memoir, Going There, in development at the Disney-owned 20th Television.
- Couric told The Hollywood Reporter, “We’ve got a scripted project based on my memoir [Going There], which is fun. I was approached by a network executive after it came out, and she believed it would make a really good television series. As I was writing it, I thought it did sound like it was tailor made for a series, because it kind of has everything. It has a lot of ups and downs and triumphs and tragedies. I teamed up with Eric Tanenbaum and 20th Studios and Gail Lerner, who’s a fabulous writer who’s had her own tragic experience with her children and still managed to find joy and humor in life. We’re going to give that a go, but who knows? Anything can happen. It’s very unpredictable."
- Couric’s 2021 memoir, Going There, delves into what made her an iconic presence in the media world. It’s an at times brutally honest, hilarious, and heartbreaking account, revealing what was going on behind the scenes in both her personal and professional lives. Some aspects of which might leave one wondering how it can be adapted into a comedic sitcom.
- Couric says, “Well, that’s why there are a lot of people who know a lot more about this than I do who are involved. But I think there’s something very authentic about a true story. And I think you can call from that kind of IP, something that’s really hard to fabricate and hard to make up in a writer’s room when there are real life situations that you can draw from."
Sitcom Fodder?
- Katie Couric is a renowned American journalist, author, and television personality with a career spanning several decades.
- She initially gained prominence as a correspondent for NBC News, where she worked her way up to become the co-anchor of The Today Show from 1991 to 2006. During her tenure, she became one of the most recognized faces in morning television and was celebrated for her interviewing skills and rapport with viewers.
- Despite Hollywood Legend Warren Beatty’s advice (something she shares in the memoir), Couric made history by becoming the first solo female anchor of a major network evening news program when she moved to CBS to anchor the CBS Evening News. Her appointment marked a significant moment in television journalism, and she also contributed to 60 Minutes during her time there.
- After leaving CBS in 2011, Couric continued to diversify her career by hosting her own daytime talk show, Katie,
- which aired from 2012 to 2014.
- Throughout her career, Couric has been recognized for her ability to tackle significant and often difficult topics, from interviewing world leaders and celebrities to covering events like the 9/11 attacks and the Boston Marathon bombing. Outside of journalism, Couric has also been involved in various charitable activities, particularly in cancer research and advocacy, after her first husband's death from colon cancer, which is chronicled in Going There, leading some to wonder how a comedic sitcom will approach this event in her life.
