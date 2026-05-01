Lisa Ann Walter "Has Been Paying Attention" in New Trailer for Hulu Comedy Special
The new special is due out later this month on Hulu.
Hulu has released a new trailer for their upcoming Hularious comedy special, Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Hularious comedy special starring Lisa Ann Walter, Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident.
- The comedian's long-awaited debut comedy special takes on all kinds of topics, from feral Gen-Xers, self-loathing, and navigating a backsliding America, all via the lens of a "grown-ass woman who has been paying attention."
- The stage is set in Philadelphia for the new special, appropriate since Lisa Ann Walter is one of the stars of the hit ABC Series, Abbott Elementary. She has also been spotted frequently in the most recent season of Dancing With The Stars, where she often appeared to support her BFF and The Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix.
- Check out some moments from the new special in the full trailer below. Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident premieres on Hulu on May 15.
More About Lisa Ann Walter:
- Lisa Ann Walter’s career spans television, film and the stage. She is currently starring as fan favorite Melissa Schemmenti in ABC’s Emmy-Nominated and SAG AWARD Best Comedy Ensemble Winning, Abbott Elementary.
- Her film highlights include stand-out performances as Chessy in The Parent Trap with Dennis Quaid, and Bobbie in Shall We Dance opposite Richard Gere.
- Other blockbuster films include Bruce Almighty with Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds with Tom Cruise, and the Lionsgate action comedy, Killers with Ashton Kutcher.
- As a successful stand-up comedian, she’s toured across the US selling out venues and continues to do so today. In addition to her achievements in comedy, Walter also co-created, produced and starred in several network sitcoms: Fox’s My Wildest Dreams, ABC’s Life’s Work, and NBC’s Dance Your Ass Off.
- Walter’s memoir, The Best Thing About My Ass Is That It’s Behind Me, is a comedic look at a chronic self-loather and former “chubby” girl trying to make it in the glamorous world of size “0” Hollywood. It reached to #13 on both Amazon and the New York Times Comedic Essays Bestseller List.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com