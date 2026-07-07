Inside the Ingalls Family: The Cast and Creator of Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" on Building a Love Story for a New Generation

Ahead of the show's July 9 premiere, showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine and stars Alice Halsey, Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, and Skywalker Hughes opened up about the books that shaped their lives, the marriage at the center of the story, and the wagon ride that changed how one actor saw the whole show.

"I always like to say that this show is a love story about a family," Little House on the Prairie showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine said during a TCA press conference for the new Netflix series. "That's really at the core of what Little House on the Prairie is about: a family that is there for each other, tells stories to each other, tells stories about themselves." Laura Ingalls Wilder’s classic novels get an all-new adaptation that treats the source material with absolute reverence.

That devotion to the source material shows up in the smallest corners of the production. Sonnenshine described a writers' room and production office where the actual Little House books stay open on the desks, alongside Garth Williams' original illustrations on the walls for reference. She pointed to the tiny, specific details that readers always seem to remember (the maple sugar candy, Charlotte the doll and her torn-off eye, pulling the rushes apart at Plum Creek) as proof of what the adaptation is really chasing. "Those things stick with people because they tap into something that is really beautiful and makes them feel close to those people and that time in the book," she said.

Much of that same care went into the marriage at the center of the show. Crosby Fitzgerald and Luke Bracey, who play Caroline and Charles Ingalls, said they built Ma and Pa's relationship around partnership rather than sentimentality alone. "This is the couple that you strive to be," Fitzgerald said, "where they have hardships, they disagree, they fight, but the love is always the strongest thing, and always the thing they come back to." Bracey said he and Fitzgerald were after something sturdier than romance for its own sake: "We really wanted their partnership to be one of mutual respect, and kinda like teammates through this... the teammate aspect of it was something that we thought could really elevate it from just loving each other to people that love each other and love their family and want the best for it."

The show doesn't shy away from friction elsewhere in the family, either, a choice Fitzgerald defended plainly. "There's nothing more realistic than tension in family," she said, describing how Alice Halsey and Skywalker Hughes captured the whiplash of sisterhood between Laura and Mary: fighting one second, offering a peppermint stick the next. Sonnenshine traced that dynamic straight back to Wilder's books, calling the Mary-Laura bond "ever-evolving" and, in her view, the single most important relationship of Laura's life. "They're each other's best friends and also each other's worst enemy," she said. "That's just what it means to have a sibling that you're close to."

The books also became touchstones for the cast. Hughes grew up "on a farm with little to no Internet," she said, raised on the books themselves, calling the role of Mary "an absolute dream come true." Halsey hadn't read the series before booking the audition, but changed that fast: "When I got the audition, I read the entire series. I just wanted to understand who Laura is, and she really is a very complicated character." She singled out Laura's stubborn moral streak as the trait she admires most: "She stands up for what she thinks is right always, no matter the circumstances, even when she doesn't really feel like it's the time to." Fitzgerald's mother had kept box sets of the books for years and lent them to her daughter with a promise that she return them if she didn’t get the part of Caroline. For Sonnenshine, the connection goes back to age five, when she got her first copy from her cousin and used it to learn to read. "They became my whole personality," she said. "I was Little House on the Prairie girl. I read them probably a hundred times... this is a dream come true, obviously, for me." Not every cast member came in with that history. Bracey, who is from Australia, said he had barely registered the title before joining the show, but has been struck since by how many people, across every age and background, tell him how much it means to them.

Some of the most vivid detail came from the physical demands of the shoot. Bracey described learning to drive the family's wagon as one of the real surprises of production, comparing the horses to "two 500 kilogram motorbikes with brains of their own" that he had to steer while responsible for the "absolute angels" riding behind him. Once he was actually up on the wagon, the scale of the world hit him differently than he expected. "You can just see and feel this home that they had for however long the journey was," he said, "and this is all they had, and you can feel how small they felt for a long time on that thing... it gave me a complete other insight into it that I didn't expect at all."

The audition stories brought their own warmth. Halsey remembered getting the news that she'd booked the role of Laura and breaking down in the back of her car, calling it one of the best experiences of her life. Hughes said she nearly missed that her own audition was for this franchise at all, having skimmed past the title before diving into the script, until she caught the words "Little House on the Prairie" on her audition slate and started freaking out. She and Halsey met properly during a marathon chemistry read and found an instant rapport. "The second I stepped in the room with Alice, it was like sparks flew," Hughes said. "We became best friends in approximately two seconds."

With Netflix greenlighting a second season ahead of the premiere, Sonnenshine confirmed what the books already promise: the Ingalls family won't stay put. Season 2 will follow them to Plum Creek and Walnut Grove, bringing Nellie Oleson into the story for the first time. Whatever else changes between seasons, Sonnenshine made clear the show's compass won't. "Anything can happen out on the prairie," she said. "People move around a lot, more than you think."

Season 1 of Little House on the Prairie premieres Thursday, July 9th, only on Netflix.