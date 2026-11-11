Exclusive Clip: Brandon McMillan Helps an Army Veteran Find His Perfect Dog on “Lucky Dog: Paws with Purpose”

In an advance look at Saturday’s “Dandelion” episode, an Army veteran heading back to civilian life meets Brandon McMillan and Spencer Surratt to find the dog he has always wanted.

In honor of Veterans Day, we’re sharing an exclusive advance clip from this Saturday’s new episode of Lucky Dog: Paws with Purpose on CBS. In the episode, titled “Dandelion,” an Army veteran is getting ready to transition back to civilian life and is finally ready to get the dog he’s always wanted. Emmy Award-winning animal trainer Brandon McMillan and USAA Military Affairs Relationship Advisor Spencer Surratt team up to find him the right canine companion.

In the clip, the veteran meets Brandon and Spencer for the first time to start the search for his match. Take a look.

What’s Happening

Episode: “Dandelion”

“Dandelion” Air date: Saturday, November 14, on CBS

Saturday, November 14, on CBS The story: An Army veteran who is transitioning back to civilian life works with Brandon McMillan and Spencer Surratt to find the dog that’s right for him.

An Army veteran who is transitioning back to civilian life works with Brandon McMillan and Spencer Surratt to find the dog that’s right for him. The theme: The episode shows how a dog can offer support and a new sense of purpose during a major life change.

The episode shows how a dog can offer support and a new sense of purpose during a major life change. Partner: The series is made in partnership with USAA.

About Lucky Dog: Paws with Purpose

Lucky Dog: Paws with Purpose follows Emmy Award-winning animal trainer Brandon McMillan as he matches dogs with military veterans and their families, with each pairing built around comfort, companionship, and stability. The series is produced in partnership with USAA. It celebrates the strength and resilience of the military community and the bond that forms between people and their dogs.

Lucky Dog: Paws with Purpose airs Saturdays on CBS. Check your local listings for times. Past episodes, reunions, and more are on the Lucky Dog YouTube channel.