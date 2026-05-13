Beast Confronts His Dark Destiny as Marvel Comics Gets Ready for DNX Event Later This Year
The X-Men prologue issues are due out in August, with the DNX event launching in September
Marvel Comics is set to see X-Men's Beast confront his Dark Destiny in pivotal prologue issues for DNX, the upcoming X-Men and Fantastic Four Event launching later this year.
What's Happening:
- Marvel Comics recently announced DNX, an all-new event series by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini kicking off in September.
- The storyline sees the X-Men and the Fantastic Four unite against 3K in a race to stop the supervillain group from unleashing a virus that forcibly - and horribly - transforms humans into mutants.
- Built up since the start of MacKay’s run, DNX will be preceded by two pivotal lead-in chapters this August, X-Men #35 and #36, each packed with shocking developments that set the stage for the highly anticipated event.
- The X-Men have met their match in 3K, a cabal of mutant supervillains brought together by a common goal: Make More Mutants. Their plan involves unleashing the X-Virus on the world, an event that triggered one of the darkest timelines imaginable in Age of Revelation.
- Cyclops and the 3K’s Chairman, A.K.A. founding X-Man Beast, both witnessed the horror of that future and returned home with renewed missions: the X-Men to prevent it, 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, 3K prepares to unleash the X-Virus in a major population center. X-Men #35 and #36 by MacKay and artists Tony S. Daniel and Netho Diaz lead directly into the saga as the X-Men’s current Beast - a younger Hank McCoy restored to a more innocent time in his life - grapples with the dark reflection he sees in the Chairman, while 3K targets Magneto, whose mysterious illness is revealed to be directly tied to the X-Virus.
- In X-Men #35, Hank McCoy, the bouncing blue Beast, is haunted by a ghost—not of his past, but of his future...and his present. The Chairman of 3K, an older, amoral version of himself, represents one of the greatest threats the X-Men have faced since the fall of Krakoa, and Beast must struggle with his own terrible potential.
- In X-MEN #36, 3K works toward a viable build of the X-Virus, brought back from the Age of Revelation. Until now they have been frustrated - but when the Chairman realizes that the missing piece of the puzzle lies within Magneto, 3K moves on the X-Men’s home base in Alaska.
- Check out the main covers for X-Men #35 and #36 by Tony S. Daniel and Netho Diaz, along with a variant cover by Rod Reis, ahead of their release on August 12 and August 26, respectively. Preorder the series at your local comic shop today.
What They're Saying:
- Jed MacKay:"X-Men #35-36 paves the road to DNX, with 3K's Chairman taking the last of his first steps towards a new world. It's been exciting to write this version of Hank McCoy, fully freed from morality and ethics, and putting him on a collision course with the X-Men for DNX will change both the X-Men and 3K moving forward!"
Blind Bags:
- DNX #1 True Believers Blind Bags will only contain exclusive variant covers not available otherwise.
- The main cover and regular variant covers cannot be found in True Believers Blind Bags.
- The True Believers Blind Bag variant covers for DNX will include art by Skottie Young, Leinil Francis Yu, Fanyang, Artgerm, John Tyler Christopher, Chris Giarrusso, Ken Lashley, and more!
- In addition to those listed, fans can look forward to super rare exclusive covers by surprise contributors, including hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers, as well as a Marvel Rivals variant cover by NetEase Games.
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