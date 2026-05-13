Beast Confronts His Dark Destiny as Marvel Comics Gets Ready for DNX Event Later This Year

The X-Men prologue issues are due out in August, with the DNX event launching in September
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Marvel Comics is set to see X-Men's Beast confront his Dark Destiny in pivotal prologue issues for DNX, the upcoming X-Men and Fantastic Four Event launching later this year.

What's Happening:

  • Marvel Comics recently announced DNX, an all-new event series by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini kicking off in September.
  • The storyline sees the X-Men and the Fantastic Four unite against 3K in a race to stop the supervillain group from unleashing a virus that forcibly - and horribly - transforms humans into mutants.
  • Built up since the start of MacKay’s run, DNX will be preceded by two pivotal lead-in chapters this August, X-Men #35 and #36, each packed with shocking developments that set the stage for the highly anticipated event.
  •  The X-Men have met their match in 3K, a cabal of mutant supervillains brought together by a common goal: Make More Mutants. Their plan involves unleashing the X-Virus on the world, an event that triggered one of the darkest timelines imaginable in Age of Revelation.
  • Cyclops and the 3K’s Chairman, A.K.A. founding X-Man Beast, both witnessed the horror of that future and returned home with renewed missions: the X-Men to prevent it, 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, 3K prepares to unleash the X-Virus in a major population center. X-Men #35 and #36 by MacKay and artists Tony S. Daniel and Netho Diaz lead directly into the saga as the X-Men’s current Beast - a younger Hank McCoy restored to a more innocent time in his life - grapples with the dark reflection he sees in the Chairman, while 3K targets Magneto, whose mysterious illness is revealed to be directly tied to the X-Virus.
  •  In X-Men #35, Hank McCoy, the bouncing blue Beast, is haunted by a ghost—not of his past, but of his future...and his present. The Chairman of 3K, an older, amoral version of himself, represents one of the greatest threats the X-Men have faced since the fall of Krakoa, and Beast must struggle with his own terrible potential.
  •  In X-MEN #36, 3K works toward a viable build of the X-Virus, brought back from the Age of Revelation. Until now they have been frustrated - but when the Chairman realizes that the missing piece of the puzzle lies within Magneto, 3K moves on the X-Men’s home base in Alaska.
  • Check out the main covers for X-Men #35 and #36 by Tony S. Daniel and Netho Diaz, along with a variant cover by Rod Reis, ahead of their release on August 12 and August 26, respectively. Preorder the series at your local comic shop today.

What They're Saying:

  • Jed MacKay:"X-Men #35-36 paves the road to DNX, with 3K's Chairman taking the last of his first steps towards a new world. It's been exciting to write this version of Hank McCoy, fully freed from morality and ethics, and putting him on a collision course with the X-Men for DNX will change both the X-Men and 3K moving forward!"

Blind Bags:

  • DNX #1 True Believers Blind Bags will only contain exclusive variant covers not available otherwise.
  • The main cover and regular variant covers cannot be found in True Believers Blind Bags.
  • The True Believers Blind Bag variant covers for DNX will include art by Skottie Young, Leinil Francis Yu, Fanyang, Artgerm, John Tyler Christopher, Chris Giarrusso, Ken Lashley, and more!
  • In addition to those listed, fans can look forward to super rare exclusive covers by surprise contributors, including hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers, as well as a Marvel Rivals variant cover by NetEase Games.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti