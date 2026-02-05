Ka-Chow! Micah Parsons and "Lightning McQueen" Stole the Pro Bowl Spotlight from the Sidelines

Tuesday night’s NFL Pro Bowl 7-on-7 flag football game gave fans a sneak peek at the sport making its Olympic debut at LA 2028. (For all the on-field action, including the NFC’s thrilling 66–52 comeback, check out Brooke Pryor’s full report.)

But while the NFC was battling back for the win, one player was bringing a different kind of excitement to the sidelines. Green Bay Packer (and former Dallas Cowboy) Micah Parsons and his zippy mobility scooter stole the show, embodying the spirit of the Pro Bowl festivities.

During a playful sideline moment, Laura Rutledge asked Parsons if his scooter had a name. Without skipping a beat, he replied, “Lightning McQueen.” And just like that, the NFL star brought Pixar vibes to the field. The famous animation studios are just across the Bay, but the reference was still a delightful surprise in the midst of the fun building up to the NFL’s biggest event of the year, Super Bowl LX.

I tried unsuccessfully to watch the game on the ESPN app, so I ended up tuning in to the Disney XD broadcast instead. Ad breaks featured the upcoming shows Armosaurs and adorable Chibi Tiny Tales with Phineas and Ferb, making Parsons’ Pixar shoutout feel perfectly at home.

Parsons, sidelined by injury, was riding around the sidelines and, at times, on the field. He explained the philosophy behind the playful energy: "Even though you could be injured, life’s not going the way it is, but understand we’re still blessed. God still allowed us to be here and let's just bring energy… These are some of the best players in the world and I don’t look past that. I just live in the moment, being where my feets at, and just enjoy myself.”

His sideline scooter antics weren’t just for fun — he was motivating his teammates, keeping spirits high, and reminding everyone that sometimes the best energy comes from the most unexpected places. And late in the game, he even unsuccessfully tried to convince the refs to let him throw a belt on for a play.

After Scott Van Pelt chimed in: “Lightning McQueen. That’s on Disney+, by the way. Thank you for that,” giving a playful nod to the parent company’s streaming network before commentators, Jason Kelce and Dan Orlovsky argued Micah’s scooter was gave them Mater vibes: a lovable, unpredictable presence on the field.

