Vote for Pedro at a “Napoleon Dynamite” Screening and Cast Q&A During San Diego Comic-Con

The 2004 Searchlight cult hit will be shown, followed by a conversation with Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez.

Gosh! Napoleon Dynamite is coming to Comic-Con! Well, the movie (and the man who played him) will be about a mile from San Diego Comic-Con at the least.

There are always a ton of different geek-friendly events occurring all around San Diego during Comic-Con, and this year that will include a screening of the cult favorite Napoleon Dynamite , along with a Q&A with the film’s stars, Jon Heder (“Napoleon Dynamite") and Efren Ramirez (“Pedro Sánchez")

Our heads up on this comes via the San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Napoleon Dynamite event will take place on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 7pm at the Balboa Theatre.

There will be a screening of the 2004 Searchlight film, followed by an “interactive experience" that “blends Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and audience participation."

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster,

Ticket prices range from $34.00-$77.00.

A Dynamite Q&A:

Confession time: I’m not a huge fan of Napoleon Dynamite. It’s one of those movies I just didn’t “get" or vibe with, even as so many people were loving it. And yet, despite that, I’ve actually seen Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez do a Q&A about the film before, at LA Comic Con, when I was backstage after moderating something else and I gotta say… They were great! Rather than a stuffy, “we’ve said all this before" vibe, these two guys put on a legit, highly entertaining show and were up out of their seats and bouncing around the stage for much of the time, keeping the audience laughing with their stories from the set. Which is to say, if you are a Napoleon Dynamite fan (and plenty of people are), I think this SDDC-adjacent event will be a very good time.