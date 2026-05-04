Nat Geo Debuts Trailer for "Time and Water" Ahead of Theatrical Arrival Later this Month
The film premiered at Sundance to rave reviews.
National Geographic has debuted the new trailer for their upcoming documentary film, Time and Water, after receiving rave reviews at Sundance with a theatrical debut set for later this month.
What's Happening:
- National Geographic Documentary Films has debuted the official trailer for the critically acclaimed film Time and Water.
- In Time and Water, renowned Icelandic poet and author Andri Snær Magnason is chasing something elusive. As the glacial ice of his homeland melts, he constructs a time capsule to hold onto this moment and send it to the future, before everything he loves slips away.
- Using his own collected archives, his grandparents’ photographs and films, as well as traditional songs and folktales, Andri interlaces his family’s story with that of the land around him.
- The film is a universal reflection on the power of home and what it means to be alive amid profound epochal change.
The documentary film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. Most recently, Time and Water screened at the Margaret Mead Festival, San Francisco International Film Festival, Full Frame, CPH:DOX and Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival. Upcoming festival screenings include Hot Docs, Millennium Docs Against Gravity and Sheffield DocFest.
- The documentary, from Academy Award-nominated director Sara Dosa (Fire of Love), opens in theaters globally starting May 29 and later this year on National Geographic and Disney+.
What They're Saying:
- Director Sara Dosa: "Time and Water weaves a story of family and our natural landscapes as an effort to make sense of our profoundly changing world. We were inspired by how memory is carried across time, through family archives and cultural myths, in the land and the ice itself. Our film reveals how human life is inseparable from nature, bringing the distant future into intimate focus and inviting audiences to imagine, act, and feel a love for a world beyond their own lifetimes."
- Carolyn Bernstein, EVP of National Geographic Documentary Films: “ Time and Water is a deeply moving and timely cri de coeur that invites audiences to reflect on the ties that bind us to the natural world and to each other. As with Fire of Love, Sara and her team's unique creative vision and spirit of collaboration bring emotional depth, dramatic urgency and spectacular cinematography to a story that speaks to generations past, present and future.”
- Andri Snær Magnason: “When speaking about the climate crisis, a scientist once said to me: ‘People don’t understand data, they understand stories.' Sara is a masterful, poetic storyteller, who has brought my family’s stories and experiences into a larger conversation about time, memory and our relationship to the environment. The film is a love letter to glaciers and generations, an invitation to us all to consider how we listen to the world as it changes around us.”
At Sundance:
- Time and Water made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival as one of the more contemplative, essayistic documentaries in the lineup, and the reception reflected that.
- At the time, critics called the film “the most gorgeous documentary of the year,” “magnificent” and “monumental.” The group largely leaned positive, often describing the film as lyrical, meditative, and intellectually rich.
- Reviewers familiar with Sara Dosa and her earlier film Fire of Love noted that Time and Water continues her style, emphasizing the romanticism, science, and human vulnerability, but in a more subdued, introspective way.
- Our own Alex Reif praised the film, saying that "Dosa crafts a companion piece to Fire of Love that stands entirely on its own. It’s an elegy, a love story, a scientific reflection, and a deeply human act of remembrance. This documentary honors the people and places we lose — and the stories we refuse to let melt away." You can find out more about what he thought of the doc in his full Time and Water review.
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