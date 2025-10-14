TV Recap: Fate Deals a Wild Hand in Only Murders in the Building’s “Cuckoo Chicks”

As fortune, deception, and female intuition collide, the women of The Arconia face Camila White’s rise to power, a séance gone sideways, and a recording that rewrites the mystery.

“Cuckoo Chicks" lets Only Murders in the Building’s ensemble soar. While Camila White flaunts her near-total ownership of The Arconia, Mabel, Loretta, and Detective Williams infiltrate her exclusive Ladies’ Night to draw out a confession. Meanwhile, Charles and Oliver undergo their own therapy-fueled breakthroughs — just as a shocking piece of footage from Lester’s final moments turns the investigation upside down.

Season 5, Episode 8: “Cuckoo Chicks" - Written by Kristin Newman & McKenna Thurber

The episode opens with a voiceover from Rainey (Dianne Wiest). She muses about the goddess of fortune, how men blame bad luck on women, and the fickle nature of fate itself. As she speaks, we flash back to Nicky (Bobby Cannavale) tending bar in the Velvet Room. Camila White (Renée Zellweger) looks around, commenting that it could use a makeover. She flirts with Nicky, suggesting she could help with the casino’s future. “Maybe start with a monthly ladies’ night," she proposes. He agrees, mixing her a drink as sparks fly.

In the present, Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) meets with Vince Fish (Richard Kind), who’s distraught that tenants will have to move to make way for Camila’s casino plans. Their conversation is interrupted by THÉ (Beanie Feldstein), who arrives bursting with energy. Vince turns out to be one of her fans — he takes a cardio class that uses her songs. THÉ casually mentions she’s been invited to a very exclusive Ladies’ Night hosted by Camila in the Velvet Room. Mabel’s eyes widen — this could be their way in. “I love you now, THÉ," she declares.

Meanwhile, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) meet with Randall (Jermaine Fowler) in the lobby, learning that Camila now owns 82 of The Arconia’s 165 apartments —49%. One more, and she becomes the majority owner. Oliver reveals that Loretta (Meryl Streep) is stuck at the airport and recruit her to help Mabel infiltrate Ladies’ Night. Oliver shares that he fears Loretta will feel pressured into a new home she doesn’t want if he decides not to sell his place.

When Loretta’s flight is canceled, she returns to The Arconia with her own guest, Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), who also had a canceled flight. Oliver and Charles plan to go door-to-door, convincing neighbors not to sell. Williams used to be a casino dealer and knows how to “cold deck" — she plans to rattle Camila into a losing streak that might provoke a confession. Charles shares that he used to rig cards for his mom as a child, helping her win and, in doing so, earn her affection. It’s what started his fascination with criminals.

Loretta has her own plan. She recalls her first NYC roommate, a psychic named Celery Wisp who believed she could talk to spirits. Conveniently, Loretta picked up a magazine about Camila in the airport and learned that the glamorous mogul is “woo-woo to the point of cuckoo," believing herself to be the reincarnation of her great-grandmother. Loretta decides to go undercover as “Celerie Wisp," a medium who can communicate with ghosts. “Okay, we’ll Scooby-Doo it!" Charles cheers.

All dressed up, Loretta, Mabel, and Williams head to Ladies’ Night. In the lobby, they find Rainey crying at the podium, devastated after learning her husband’s death was a murder. Loretta, practically giddy, says they’re on their way to confront the killer. Rainey insists on joining them. Williams tells her to cheer up and keep a poker face. As they head toward the Velvet Room entrance, Williams spots a dealer woman emerging from a closet in a uniform and gets an idea.

Meanwhile, Charles and Oliver knock on apartment doors upstairs, trying to stop sales. Nobody answers. Oliver worries he’s “married a crazy person." Just then, Randall texts — Dr. Stanley (Russell G. Jones) is about to sell his apartment.

In the basement, the Velvet Room is packed. Mabel suggests the girls split up so as not to look suspicious. Williams, now disguised as a dealer, flashes them a grin. Camila descends the stairs, instantly noticing Mabel’s presence. She joins the table, where Williams stealthily stocks her deck with aces.

Upstairs, Charles and Oliver meet with Dr. Stanley, who reveals that his sale is still in escrow until midnight. They try to warn him about Camila’s casino plans, but he argues that a casino could bring plenty of anxious clients for his therapy practice. Oliver invites him for drinks, but Stanley insists on finishing his sessions — unless Charles wants to pay for a two-for-one therapy deal.

Back in the Velvet Room, Loretta-as-Celerie joins Camila’s table, where Rainey and Mabel are already seated. Williams deals perfect hands to everyone except Camila, who keeps busting. Loretta warns her not to split two queens — “I can feel things," she whispers. Camila laughs but loses again. “Tonight, I’m a winner no matter how much I lose," Camila replies.

Rainey starts to lose her temper towards Camila’s unflappable demeanor. Mabel drags her away to calm her down. Loretta seizes the moment, telling Camila that Williams is cheating and double-dealing. Security escorts Williams out. Camila thanks “Celerie," who starts stroking the repaired scratch on the table, hinting she feels someone who wants to talk to Camila from beyond. “Perhaps someone who made you martinis," she says cryptically.

Meanwhile, Charles and Oliver are mid-session with Dr. Stanley when Williams bursts in, freshly kicked out of the Velvet Room. She demands to observe, declaring herself “emotionally invested in this case." Charles opens up about helping his mother cheat at cards as a child, comparing the satisfaction to when Jan kissed him instead of killing him. Williams prods him about which relationship he envies — Charles admits it’s Oliver and Loretta’s, despite his fear of expressing his feelings. Oliver confesses that fear of change keeps him from connecting with people. Both men have breakthroughs. Charles advises Oliver to tell Loretta the truth about not wanting to move. Unfortunately, when Stanley checks the time, it’s 12:15 a.m. — the escrow has closed. The Arconia is officially gone.

Back downstairs, Celerie pushes Camila to “unburden herself." Camila recalls meeting Nicky on a street corner, having just seen Sofia with another man and assuming an affair. She pitched Nicky on partnering for the casino and asked for a private game the following Saturday night with the three billionaires. He agreed, but later refused to sell, saying the Velvet Room belonged to his wife’s family. “We could do it together," she pleaded. Nicky left, promising to talk later. Through tears, Camila admits she lost everything she wanted and scoffs about “the doorman" ruining her life. Before Loretta can press further, Camila’s phone buzzes — an alert that escrow has closed. “Ladies’ Night’s over," she smirks. “I won."

Later, Rainey sits in Mabel’s apartment, smoking by the window as Mabel delivers the bad news: “We lost our podcast. We lost this building." Rainey comforts her, saying no one’s ever really in control, not even the billionaires. Mabel admits she’s still thinking about Jay and, encouraged by Rainey, texts him back for the first time. Rainey offers to let Rainey see their box of evidence, and the doorman’s wife is excited to be reunited with her departed husband’s bird whistle. She blows it into the courtyard — a small act of remembrance.

Meanwhile, Vince pedals away on his stationary bike, singing “Bet You Wish That You Were Me," oblivious to his phone buzzing with a BYRDEE app alert: “New Bird Sighting! Wood thrush detected in The Arconia courtyard."

Mabel heads to Charles’ apartment, where she finds him, Oliver, and Williams elated about their therapy breakthroughs. Loretta arrives with new intel: she didn’t get a confession, but she learned Camila had been in love with Nicky, that his wife was having an affair he knew about, and that he was partnering with Camila on the casino. “Lester might not have been killed for what he saw," Loretta concludes, “but because he was more involved than we thought." Williams praises her detective work. Loretta also produces the elevator crank from Nicky’s office, held in a dog poop bag with dried blood on it. “Did you just find the murder weapon?" Mabel asks in awe.

Oliver tells Loretta he loves everything he learned about her that day. He finally admits he didn’t want to move — but it’s too late. She kisses him and assures him, “You’re going to save the day. Save our home."

Suddenly, Rainey and Vince burst in, exhilarated. The BYRDEE birdwatching app was triggered by a camera hidden in the courtyard fountain, one Bash doesn’t control. The footage only activates with birdsong. On-screen, they watch the moment of Lester’s death: he falls into the fountain, blowing his bird whistle one last time to ensure the truth is recorded.

As the video continues, Randall appears, retrieving the elevator crank with a dog bag. The trio realizes the meaning of Camila’s earlier complaint about “the doorman" — she wasn’t referring to Lester. She meant Randall!

To be continued in Episode 9, “House of Cards," streaming October 21st on Hulu.