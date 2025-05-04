Legendary Comedienne Ruth Buzzi Passes Away at 88

Ruth Buzzi, the hilarious comedienne who is most known as the lonely spinster Gladys Ormphby, the lady who swung her handbag as a weapon, on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, has passed away at the age of 88.

The news was confirmed by her longtime rep, Michael Eisenstadt, who explained that Buzzi passed away on Thursday, May 1st, at her ranch near Fort Worth. Eisenstadt said the cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease, which was diagnosed 10 years ago. Back In July of 2022, her husband, actor Kent Perkins, revealed that she was “bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering a series of strokes.

While most known for the enduring appeal of her decidedly unappealing Laugh-In character Gladys Ormphby, a codgerette in a drab brown cardigan, long skirt, saggy stockings and a hairnet with a knot in the middle of her forehead that would swing her handbag as a weapon whenever approached, readers of our site might know her from one a her number of Disney credits.

In The Aristocats, Buzzi provided the singing voice of Frou-Frou, as well the soprano voice in the 1969 animated short film, It’s Tough to be a Bird.

She was also the “Opposing Coach" in the 1976 film, Freaky Friday, Dr. Rheems in the 1979 film, The North Avenue Irregulars, and Old Tough Kate or “Granny" in The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again, also in 1979.

Buzzi also lent her voice to Kanga in the video game Winnie the Pooh in the Hundred Acre Wood, the German mouse in The Rescuers, and some Disney Afternoon favorites. In Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers, she provided the voices of Midge and Mrs. Sweeney in the episode, “Pie in the Sky," and an Alien Cow in the Darkwing Duck episode, “Twin Beaks,"

Buzzi was also the guest host of an episode of The Muppet Show, episode 104 to be precise.

Buzzi is survived by her husband, whom she married in December 1978. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.