"Jurassic Park" Icon Sir Sam Neill Passes Away at 78

Known for his role in Jurassic Park, actor Sir Sam Neill has passed away at the age of 78, as revealed by his family on his personal Instagram account, calling it an sudden and unexpected loss.

In the announcement, his family says "It is with immense sadness that the whānau (extended family) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

Born in 1947 in Northern Ireland, moving to New Zealand when he was only 7 years old. Having started acting during college, he graduated from Wellington's Victoria University with a degree in English. His earliest acting roles came in New Zealand productions. His breakout role came during 1977's Sleeping Dogs, a film from New Zealand that also garnered international attention. This led to roles in Australia and further, with roles in Omen III: The Final Conflict, A Cry in the Dark, The Hunt for Red October, and others throughout the 80s and early 90s.

Of course, Neill is recognized by most of the world as Dr. Alan Grant, his iconic role in the Jurassic Park franchise that originated back in 1993. He brought the fictitious, yet world-renowned paleontologist to life with his expertise in dinosaurs (especially velociraptors), and serves as the guide of sorts into the world of living dinosaurs that were brought to life in the park. He serves as a great counterpoint to John Hammond in the film, as he combines his scientific expertise and a deep respect for the animals against those who seek to commercialize or control prehistoric life. Of course, as the situation at the island theme park worsens, this paleontologist becomes a bit of an unlikely hero as he navigates himself and others (namely the children) back to safety across the island.

He would later reprise the role in Jurassic Park 3 and again in the sixth entry in the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion.

While his role in the Jurassic franchise will largely be the one he is most recognized for and associated with, Disney fans might point to a few others in his lengthy filmography. In Touchstone's Bicentennial Man, Neill took on the role of Sir Richard Martin, the one who purchased Andrew (Robin Williams) and protecting him from being scrapped or becoming a paternal figure to the robot character. Neill also took on a fatherly role as Colonel Geoffrey Brydon in the 1994 film, Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book.

More recently, he made a cameo appearance in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder as an Asgardian actor taking on the role of Odin. It was a moment surrounded by other cameos, including Matt Damon as Loki and Chris's older brother, Luke Hemsworth as Thor. The director of those movies, Taika Waititi, had cast Neill after working together in 2016's New Zealand film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

In 2022, Neill was granted the title of Sir when was redesignated as a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit after being appointed a Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit back in 2007. He was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in 2022, but shared that he was in remission back in 2023.

Neill led a largely private life though continuing to act throughout it. In 1993, he also opened a vineyard, Two Paddocks, that remains successful and open to this day. He mentioned this briefly (without being an outright plug) to Esquire UK back in 2016, saying "It doesn't matter how popular an actor you are, nobody will remember you forever. Acting is ephemeral so it's nice if you can leave something behind, like a great wine or a beautiful house that has a legacy."

According to CNN, Jurassic Park co-star Laura Dern shared a statement, calling Neill "a beloved lifetime friend" and "a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man... I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant."

Neill is survived by four children and eight grandchildren.