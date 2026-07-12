Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 565 - Things We Want To Share

This week we can FINALLY announce our upcoming So You Think You Know Star Wars official Star Wars trivia book and share some fun details. Join us as we discover just how much your pre-orders helped this book climb the Amazon rankings! Grab your pre-order today.

We're also launching a brand-new round of Force Feud with questions designed for Star Wars fans. Answer these and be a part of our Comic-Con panels!

Plus, we look back on our favorite Fourth of July memories and traditions.

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.