First Three Pages of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Script Revealed

We've got some new insight into Peter Parker's life when the sequel begins.

A new tease of what to expect in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here in the form of the official early release of the first three pages of the script.

What's Happening:

The Brand New Day script pages -- the film was written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers -- were released by EW.com, providing us not only with the action and dialogue itself, but also the handwritten notes and suggestions from director Destin Daniel Cretton, star Tom Holland, and other key contributors.

So what do these pages tell us? Let's dive in! And obviously officially approved spoilers for the very beginning of Spider-Man: Brand New Day follow!

After the Marvel title card shows moments of Peter's friends and family -- MJ, Ned and Aunt May -- that he is seen vanishing from, a la Back to the Future, the film begins nine months after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In voice over, we hear the letter Peter nearly gave to MJ at the end of No Way Home, after Doctor Strange's spell caused her and Ned to forget he ever existed. We learn this letter would indeed have explained who he is, as both Peter Parker and Spider-Man, and how he hopes MJ still remembers she loves him somewhere deep down.

Peter is still living in the apartment we last saw him, with his now-homemade costume and tech. This includes a 3D fabricator to help him make costumes and E.V. the new A.I. Peter has made for himself, no longer having access to Stark tech. We're told E.V. is the closest thing Peter has to a friend, as a he lives a solitary life, seeing Ned and MJ going off to MIT from afar via social media and holding onto mementos from the past like the coffee cup MJ gave him and Ned's lego figure of Emperor Palpatine.

The script and the attached notes stress the fabric look of the costume, complete with wrinkles, and how Peter was inspired by meeting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's other versions of Spider-Man in No Way Home.

Peter is shown getting a small, sharp headache, described as "our first inkling that living completely in the shadows is taking its toll on Peter."

While the voice over of the letter continues, we transition from Peter in his apartment to seeing him sitting on a steel construction beam in his Spider-Man costume. As his VO completes with him saying maybe he needs to just be Spider-Man for now, he lets himself fall off the ledge - a moment glimpsed in the first trailer for Brand New Day.

In a fun touch, we see the script notes between Director of Photography Brett Pawlak and Cretton in which they discuss the shot from the trailer where the camera is inside the mask, on Peter's eye.

Pointedly, the final words of the script excerpt are "Begin Montage." We know from Sony's official description that the brunt of Brand New Day takes place not nine months but four years after No Way Home and it's been widely predicated that many of the shots in the trailer of Spidey taking on villains like Tarantula and Boomerang are from a montage showing just what Peter's been up to through the years. So I'm guessing that's exactly what we're about to see onscreen when we see the events of Page 4 of the script on July 31, when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters.

For more on Brand New Day, check out Laughing Place's description of the footage exclusively revealed at CinemaCon, plus our full analysis of the first trailer.

You can see the full script pages from the film at EW.