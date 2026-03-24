Chronicle the History of the Network in New Documentary, "Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN"

The film is set to arrive next month.

ESPN is ready to debut a new documentary film telling the history of the network.

What's Happening:

ESPN has announced that a special new documentary film will chronicle the network's history, and is set to premiere next month.

Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN will tell the remarkable story behind the creation of the network that would transform sports media, following Bill Rasmussen, his son Scott Rasmussen, and their early partners as they set out to build a cable television network dedicated entirely to sports — an idea widely viewed as improbable at the time.

Shortly after being fired from his position with the New England Whalers of the World Hockey Association in 1978, Bill Rasmussen developed a plan for a network that would broadcast sports around the clock. At a time when national sports coverage was limited and cable television was still emerging, Rasmussen’s vision challenged conventional thinking about how sports could reach fans.

The documentary traces the early days of the project in Bristol, Connecticut, where Rasmussen and his small team worked to bring the concept to life. Their efforts included securing critical financial backing from Getty Oil, negotiating early programming agreements — including a landmark deal with the NCAA — and investing in satellite distribution technology that would allow the network to reach a national audience.

On September 7, 1979, ESPN officially launched. The network’s early schedule featured a mix of lesser-known sports, highlights, and studio programming, establishing a groundbreaking model for 24-hour sports coverage.

Over the decades that followed, ESPN expanded its live event rights, developed signature studio shows, and helped redefine how sports are covered and consumed. Sports Heaven offers a behind-the-scenes look at the risks, skepticism, and determination that shaped ESPN’s founding — and the lasting impact of Rasmussen’s idea that changed sports media forever.

The documentary features interviews with Bill Rasmussen, Scott Rasmussen, and a wide range of pioneers and leaders who helped shape the network, including Chuck Pagano, Mary Walton, George Grande, George Conner, Geoff Bray, Rosa Gatti, George Bodenheimer, Chris Berman, Bob Ley, Jimmy Pitaro, Mike Soltys, Josh Krulewitz, Howard Baldwin, Dennis Randall, Ken Boudreau, Mike Buckler, Al Parinello, John Leone, Greg Wyatt, and J.B. Doherty.

Directed by Greg DeHart, Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN will premiere on April 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

What They're Saying:

Bill Rasmussen: “With the NCAA playing such an important role in ESPN’s birth, I’m delighted our origin story will air this year at the cap of March Madness. The film accurately captures the amazing story and fans will love it. My thanks to ESPN for their support in the production and all the pioneers who shared their stories. I am looking forward to watching it nearly fifty years after we created it.”

“With the NCAA playing such an important role in ESPN’s birth, I’m delighted our origin story will air this year at the cap of March Madness. The film accurately captures the amazing story and fans will love it. My thanks to ESPN for their support in the production and all the pioneers who shared their stories. I am looking forward to watching it nearly fifty years after we created it.” Director Greg DeHart: "Imagine someone challenging you to start a new television network in an industry you know very little about, with no money, no programming, and no advertisers – and somehow turn it into one of the most recognizable brands in the world. Bill and Scott Rasmussen did exactly that in just 14 months. We’re grateful ESPN entrusted us with the opportunity to tell the remarkable and improbable story of how this bold idea became a network that transformed sports media.”

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