Jon Favreau on How Din Djarin Has Evolved and the Use of Zeb From "Star Wars Rebels" in "The Mandalorian and Grogu"

Some new quotes from Jon Favreau teasing The Mandalorian and Grogu discuss the film's central relationship and the inclusion of Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios.

What's Happening:

Empire has released some excerpts from their upcoming feature onThe Mandalorian and Grogu, as Co-Writer (alongside Dave Filoni) and Director Jon Favreau teases what to expect from the first Star Wars theatrical film since The Rise of Skywalker.

Favreau says that the film will acknowledge Din Djarin's change of focus in The Mandalorian series, telling Empire “The Mandalorian has changed his priorities. One of the last things we say [in Season 3] is, like, ‘I don’t want to go out there and just be a hired gun. I want to work for the good guys.’”

This will involve him teaming up with former members of the Rebel Alliance on Adelphia Base, including Sigourney Weaver's new character, Colonel Ward, plus Zeb Orrelios from the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Zeb was the only one of the (still living) members of the core Rebels crew to not appear in Season 1 of Ahsoka, however, we did see him briefly in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Though not officially announced as part of the cast yet, the presumption is Steven Blum, who voiced the character on both Rebels and The Mandalorian, will once again do so here. (and let's be honest, why would they possibly recast him and anger fans for no reason!?)