Jon Favreau on How Din Djarin Has Evolved and the Use of Zeb From "Star Wars Rebels" in "The Mandalorian and Grogu"
The director teases what to expect from the film, including the focus on the title characters' dynamic.
Some new quotes from Jon Favreau teasing The Mandalorian and Grogu discuss the film's central relationship and the inclusion of Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios.
What's Happening:
- Empire has released some excerpts from their upcoming feature onThe Mandalorian and Grogu, as Co-Writer (alongside Dave Filoni) and Director Jon Favreau teases what to expect from the first Star Wars theatrical film since The Rise of Skywalker.
- Favreau says that the film will acknowledge Din Djarin's change of focus in The Mandalorian series, telling Empire “The Mandalorian has changed his priorities. One of the last things we say [in Season 3] is, like, ‘I don’t want to go out there and just be a hired gun. I want to work for the good guys.’”
- This will involve him teaming up with former members of the Rebel Alliance on Adelphia Base, including Sigourney Weaver's new character, Colonel Ward, plus Zeb Orrelios from the animated series Star Wars Rebels.
- Zeb was the only one of the (still living) members of the core Rebels crew to not appear in Season 1 of Ahsoka, however, we did see him briefly in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Though not officially announced as part of the cast yet, the presumption is Steven Blum, who voiced the character on both Rebels and The Mandalorian, will once again do so here. (and let's be honest, why would they possibly recast him and anger fans for no reason!?)
- After we only saw him chilling at a New Republic pilot watering hole on The Mandalorian, Favreau promises that Zeb will be fully back in action in the movie, telling Empire "Now we get to really have fun with him. He’s such a compelling character, even if you’ve never seen Rebels, between the voice, the swagger, and the physical ability.”
- Favreau says the dynamic between the film's two title characters remains the heart of The Mandalorian and Grogu, remarking “That central relationship, as they go off and face adventure together, that’s the underpinning of the film. Star Wars is always about progression and growth and characters evolving, sometimes for the good, sometimes for the bad. It’s about apprenticeship, it’s about one generation teaching the next. There’s more growth that happens over the course of the film.”
- Empire will have much more on The Mandalorian and Grogu when their next issue -- featuring Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey as the cover story -- is released on Thursday, November 20.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22nd, 2026.
