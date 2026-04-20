Searchlight Drops New Trailer for "Super Troopers 3"
Viewer discretion is advised.
Appropriate for the day, a new trailer has dropped for the upcoming Searchlight Pictures film, Super Troopers 3.
What's Happening:
- Searchlight Pictures has just dropped a new trailer for their upcoming sequel to the cult-classic comedy film, Super Troopers, with Super Troopers 3.
- In the film, everyone’s favorite cops are back with the third installment of the cult comedy classic from the Broken Lizard crew. When Farva’s wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship, while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.
- The film stars Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, Brian Cox, Marisa Coughlan, Nat Faxon, Chace Crawford, Andrew Dismukes, Hannah Simone, Iqbal Theba, Sakina Jaffrey, Jon Rudnitsky, and Lisa Gilroy
- You can check out the trailer over at the official Searchlight Pictures YouTube page. Be advised that the trailer is a "red band" trailer, featuring strong language throughout, including sexual language and references, and a brief moment of nudity.
- Super Troopers 3 is ready to hit theaters on August 7, 2026.
The Original:
- Dating back to 2001, the original Super Troopers follows a group of goofy Vermont state troopers trying to save their station from being shut down due to budget cuts. Instead of acting like model officers, they spend most of their time pulling pranks, messing with drivers, and competing with the local police department. When a real crime (a drug smuggling operation) falls into their laps, they try - often incompetently - to prove they’re capable of real police work.
- The film came from and starred the comedy group, Broken Lizard, and was a raunchy, absurd comedy with lots of improv-style jokes, running gags, and ridiculous moments. One of the most famous bits is the opening traffic stop where the troopers mess with a group of stoners, which ends up setting the tone for the whole movie.
- While the movie did lackluster performance at the box office, thanks to the emerging world of DVDs, Super Troopers became a favorite on the home market, with copies of the film circulating through college campuses as well.
- A 2018 sequel, Super Troopers 2, was brought to life famously through crowdfunding.
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