Disney+ is Working on Fixing "The Punisher: One Last Kill" Sound Issues
Frank Castle was sounding a little more muffled than usual.
If you had some issues with the sound presentation during The Punisher: One Last Kill, you're not alone, but Disney+ says a fix is on the way.
What's Happening:
- Many viewers noted issues with the sound during The Punisher: One Last Kill when the new Marvel Special debuted on Tuesday night and Disney+ is acknowledging the problem, while saying they are working on correcting it.
- As complaints have been logged on Twitter, the Disney+ Help account has been replying with the following: "Hello! Thank you for reaching out and letting us know you're experiencing no audio while watching The Punisher: One Last Kill. The good news is that our team knows about this particular issue and is working on a solution as we speak. Let us know if there's anything else we can assist you with."
- No audio is overstated, but there certainly seemed to be a widespread issue, as it was frequently noted the dialogue in the special was quite muffled and low, requiring the volume to be turned up very high to hear it - only for the moments with music or loud action sound effects to then be overpowering.
- I was among those who encountered this issue while watching on Disney+, so glad to hear I both wasn't imagining it and that it will be corrected.
- HT to THR for pointing out the Disney+ responses regarding this.
- You can check out Mike Mack's review of The Punisher: One Last Kill for Laughing Place.
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