Preview: Two Championship Bouts Headline UFC 315 in Montreal

The octagon will return to Canada this weekend as UFC 315 will bring fight fans to the Bell Centre in Montreal. Headlined by two championship contests as well as a legend of the sport, this card promises to be a very memorable one.

The welterweight title will be on the line in a main event that will determine the king of a recently chaotic division. Plus, the women’s flyweight title will be up for grabs as an all-time great meets a dominant challenger and a legend looks to right the ship against a red hot bantamweight contender.

Bantamweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

There are few fighters in the brief history of mixed martial arts who have accomplished as much as Jose Aldo. The former featherweight champion sports a 32-9 record with 17 knockouts. His first UFC fight came all the way back in 2011 and he has been known as one of the most feared strikers in the sport ever since. Aldo’s kicks are a nightmare to all potential opponents and they are always a key to victory for him.

Despite being just a year younger than Aldo, Aiemann Zahabi comes into this bout with just 14 pro fights under his belt. However, he does boast an impressive 12-2 record with 6 knockouts. He’s also rolling right now, winning five straight, including a decision victory over perennial contender Pedro Munhoz his last time out. The younger brother of legendary trainer Firas Zahabi, the bantamweight contender is also a dangerous striker who is known to come in with a strong gameplan. Whatever that gameplan will be, you can bet it won’t include getting kicked by Aldo.

My pick: Aldo via decision

Women’s Flyweight Championship bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot

Amanda Nunes and Alexa Grasso. Oh, that’s just a list of everyone who has ever beaten flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko in the octagon. The champ comes in with a 24-4 record, eight knockouts and sevens submissions as she looks to defend her title. Most recently, she put to rest her rivalry with Grasso in a dominant decision victory. Shevchenko is as well-rounded as they come and can take the fight anywhere. At 37 years old, we know she is nearing the end of her dominant career, but as of right now, she shows no signs of slowing down.

And yet, Manon Fiorot comes into this co-main event as the betting favorite. Sporting a 12-1 record with six knockouts, Fiorot has absolutely torn through the UFC flyweight division, winning her first seven UFC contests. Fiorot has some great hands and puts her striking together nicely, but she is also very well-rounded, with some great takedown defense. It will be interesting to see if the champ is willing to stand and trade with such a dangerous challenger. And if not, will she be able to get her to the ground?

My pick: Shevchenko via decision

Welterweight Championship bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

The UFC’s welterweight division has been fluid in recent years. Ever since Leon Edwards shocked former champ Kamaru Usman with the head kick hear round the world, the top of the class has seemed a bit in question. Edwards successfully defended his title against Usman and Colby Covington before losing a less than thrilling decision to Belal Muhammad last summer. Since then, there have been a number of contenders who seemed to be line up for a shot, but injuries have derailed plans again and again. Now, the welterweight crown is finally on the line.

Muhammad comes into this main event with a 24-3 record and, of course, the welterweight title. The champ is a dominant grappler who smothers his opponents with a relentless pace until they break. He’s not one to score the highlight reel knockout, earning just six finishes in his 27 fights. Instead, his wrestling-heavy approach has earned him a sort of a villain role with the UFC fans. Still, you can’t argue with the results.

The relationship with the fans couldn;t be more different for the challenger. Jack Della Maddalena boasts a 17-2 record with 12 knockouts. And by the way, he lost his first two pro fights. Which means he is currently riding a 17-fight winning streak, including his first seven inside the octagon. Della Maddalena is the warrior spirit personified. He doesn’t have the world-class attributes you often see from a champion. What he does have is plenty of punching power and a motor that simply will not stop. While the champ will likely score at least a couple of takedowns in this main event, you can bet the challengers will not stop fighting. He’s just going to need to find a way to stay off his back.

My pick: Muhammad via decision

UFC 315 will be held Saturday, May 10 at 10 PM ET. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $79.99.