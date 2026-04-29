TV Recap: "Will Trent" Visits Amanda Wagner One Last Time

A neurotoxin, a fake death, and a killer who never meant to be caught — plus the goodbye Will never got to say.

Season 4, Episode 17, "Where'd You Come From, Little Angel?," delivers a hauntingly intimate hour of Will Trent — one carried entirely by Ramón Rodríguez. After being knocked unconscious in the morgue, Will slips between the present-day murder investigation and a vivid dreamscape populated by his past: a young version of himself, a childish Faith Mitchell, and a younger Amanda Wagner who first shaped his life long before he knew it. The episode is less a procedural than a meditation on grief, memory, and love — as Will fights to solve the case from inside his own dying mind while saying goodbye to the woman who believed in him first.

Season 4, Episode 17: “Where’d You Come From, Little Angel?” - Written by Karine Rosenthal & Kath Lingenfelter

The episode opens in 2005. A young Will Trent (Andres Velez) sprints away from a farmer's market where he's just stolen fruit. A farmer chases him, and Will knocks a man over in his scramble to escape. He ends up in jail. Younger Heller (Tyler Picchi) arrives: "Captain wants to see you." Young Will has no idea why.

In the present, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) arrives at a crime scene inside a home in Georgia. Ethan Attis (Geoffrey Davin), 53, a research biologist, and his girlfriend Krista Sanderton, 28, are both dead, strangled with signs of a struggle. As Will moves through the house observing the bodies, he's unexpectedly struck by flashbacks to Amanda Wagner's crime scene. He asks the team to give him a moment alone.

Outside, Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) and Franklin (Kevin Daniels) interview Stanley (Matt Skollar), a plumber who was let into the house that day. He and his crew worked there all day and never heard or saw anything unusual — only discovered the bodies when they needed a signature.

Will dictates notes into his recorder, walking the scene: Ethan was absorbed by his work, keeping a saltwater aquarium and a terrarium. Krista's purse was dumped out — possible robbery. The aquarium tubing appears to be the murder weapon. The house was unlocked. Will works through the logic of victim sequencing: Ethan strangled first? No — Krista would've called for help. He theorizes that Krista was alone when an intruder entered. He stops, frustrated. He can't sort it out.

Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) catches up with Will outside. She tells him Ethan had the same housekeeper for seven years, and today was the one day she didn't come. Faith clocks that Will is struggling. She says she had a hard time getting out of bed herself this morning. "I have no idea what happened in there," Will admits when she asks for his read on the case.

Back at the GBI conference room, Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) is assembling a case board. Ormewood and Franklin return — the plumbers' background checks are clean. Ethan was working for a startup called BeneFuturum (tagline: "Death is Optional") but was fired a year ago. The CEO, Ward Falcon (Alain Uy), reportedly said his research wasn't "sufficiently monetizable." The two were seen arguing in public. Ormewood asks how Will is doing; Angie says he's been reclusive.

At his office, Will listens to a recorded interview Dr. Attis gave about how nature holds the clues to curing human ailments. He asks Eduardo to call Seth McDale (Scott Foley) because Ethan’s research reminds him of the conference they attended together. Seth picks up, and they agree to meet at 12:30. A knock at the door — Faith enters with a box of items her mother packed from Amanda's house. She sets it down, Will thanks her. The victim's housekeeper is coming in, and Faith asks if Will wants to join. "No, you got it." Left alone, Will stares at the purple box. On his desk: an invitation to Amanda's memorial. He returns to his case notes — the ligature marks on the victims aren't consistent with each other.

Will goes to the morgue alone, listening to his own dictated notes as he examines the bodies. He looks closely at Krista's hand and nails. Then: a blow to the back of the head. Will is knocked out.

He comes to in a flickering hallway. He takes the elevator up to a GBI floor that's completely empty. He calls for Eduardo — his phone isn't on him. A man in a hazmat suit (Kyle Weishaar) approaches. "Where'd you come from, little angel?" The hazmat man tells Will that a sample from the Attis case came back as a neurotoxin, everyone was cleared out for testing, and everyone was sent home. He invites Will to a noodle place as they ride the elevator down.

The elevator opens at the APD, which is busy. The hazmat man is gone. Will touches the back of his head. He goes to Angie's desk and tries to use her phone. A young girl (Khloe Reynolds) intervenes — "You're not supposed to use that phone." He sits. She tells him her mom works at that desk. He introduces himself: "I'm Will." She looks back at him: "I'm Faith." Will stares. Something is very wrong. An officer comes for him — and suddenly Will is younger. He's brought by young Sergeant Heller to Captain Amanda Wagner. A younger Amanda (Sydney Park) turns around. Will's face floods with emotion.

Housekeeper Ms. Iris Hughes (Frances Dell Bendert) sits down with Faith and Angie. She says she hired the plumbers herself. She didn't come in today because Krista told her it would be pointless. She identifies Krista as a receptionist somewhere — not sure where. Ethan was a solitary, awkward man who had been happier lately than she'd ever seen him. He hated Ward Falcon, but once he left BeneFuturum, he never mentioned Ward again.

Ormewood and Franklin visit Ward Falcon. His assistant Jackie Bryant (Julia Reilly) overhears him refer to Ethan as a "mad genius." Ward explains Ethan's research grew too fringe and expensive — he felt taken advantage of. He describes their last confrontation as nothing: he asked about the research, and Ethan told him to go to hell. He adds that Ethan had been using himself as a test subject, though he claims not to know for what.

On the way out, Ormewood and Franklin puzzle over why a man who studied life extension wouldn't want access to a longevity pill. Jackie catches up with them, swag bag in hand. When Ormewood asks if she has something to share, she admits she was at the conference where they argued. She heard Ward offer Ethan his job back, along with a bonus for his breakthrough formula. Ethan's response: "Over my dead body."

In the dream: young Will sits across from young Amanda. She's called him in about his theft arrest. He used to work for Rafael Wexford, who was arrested, forcing Will into survival mode. Will tells Amanda that people like her don't care. She presses him for details, recognizing his skill at reading people immediately. She also knows this isn't his first arrest. In the present, Will watches the scene play out. He wonders why Amanda never told him who she was to him. She knew his mother. She saved him. She never told him. "You want to stop feeling sorry for yourself? Be of service," young Amanda tells young Will.

The memory ends. Will is back in the office — but everything is draped in tarps. He hears a door close. The hazmat man is there.

Will wakes up on the morgue floor. Present? Or still dreaming? He's not sure. "That's a good brain you got there," says young Amanda beside him. Will understands now: this isn't real. He's still in his head. She tells him to think like the attacker — hide the body. That's why Will feels so cold. His body must be in a drawer. We see it: Will, in a body drawer, breathing laboriously.

Back in the real world, Angie brings Faith surveillance photos of Krista, who is actually Kristin Sandoval, a con artist. Earlier this year, she worked at Mount Olympus Athletic Club, where she was fired for stealing credit card numbers. No charges were pressed. Angie thinks Krista was the real target, and Ethan was collateral damage. Angie asks about Will. Faith wonders if he went home. Then Angie spots a framed photo on Faith’s desk: Faith as a child with young Amanda. Faith’s mother found it at Amanda's house and gave it to her. The two women share a quiet moment of grief together.

In the dream, Will and young Amanda ride the elevator. Will is peaceful — even as his body continues to suffocate. He notices he's wearing a new suit. He remembers — she got it for him. He tells her he wishes they'd known each other better. He asks why she kept so many secrets. Why she went after the Commander alone. He tries to take responsibility for her death. She won't accept it — her choices were not his. She asks him how he wants to spend the rest of his life. "I want to solve the case with you."

A wall of the elevator becomes a case board. Will points out the inconsistent ligature marks. The wounds on Krista were deeper — she was strangled harder and longer. She fought back more. Amanda offers a framework: murder is motivated by the heart, the loins, or the hands.

Suddenly, they're at an interrogation table with Seth. Seth fills Amanda in on his relationship with Angie and the baby. Will remembers why he called Seth — to ask about Ethan's work on worms. They discussed landchovies at a conference: aggressive hunters whose skin secretes a neurotoxin. The same thing the hazmat man mentioned at the scene. Will realizes Ethan's terrarium animals all had it. The toxin can be lethal — or it can simulate death. Seth's phone alerts: he needs to leave to save children and be with Angie.

In the real world, Angie and Franklin interview Krista's former coworker, Samantha Greenly (Tyler Kay Whitley), from the gym. Samantha says there's no way Krista actually loved Ethan — she was always working an angle, fearless about it. Franklin notices Samantha drinking from a Benefuturum-branded bottle. She says the founder gave it to her — he was a client at the gym. Krista went to work for Ward after being fired. Franklin gets up to find Faith. Seth calls Angie, worried about Will, who was supposed to meet him an hour ago and isn't answering his phone.

Faith, Ormewood, and Franklin dig into Krista's financials. She was being paid by a shell company called Somni LLC, almost certainly owned by Ward Falcon. Faith's theory: Krista was hired to steal Ethan's formula. But the only person with a motive to kill Krista would be Ethan himself. They head to the morgue. Pete Chin (Kurt Yue) is stressed — one of the bodies is missing. Ethan Attis is gone.

Back in the dream, young Amanda calls Will into her office. A painting of a shark from Ethan's desk hangs on the wall. Will feels sick — running out of oxygen. She tells him to focus. Will's mind lands on it: the Greenland shark can live up to 500 years by slowing its heart in cold water. The worm toxin slows everything down. Ethan put it in his sleep formula — trying to extend human life. Amanda tells Will she wants him to go to college, to come work at the GBI with her. She writes him a note on a napkin. Will can't read it — she's making fun of him, he says, knowing he'll struggle. He says he can't do this. "Wilbur, I am offering you a future with me." Will says if he accepts it, she dies. "You died, Amanda." He turns around. The hazmat man is there. Amanda sees him, too. They run for the elevator. She pulls the emergency stop. She asks Will what he saw first when he was knocked out. The hazmat man warned him about the neurotoxin at the crime scene. Will thinks his body is dying, losing focus in the dream. He tries to tell Amanda he loves her. The words won't come. "It's okay," she says, "I knew." Will pulls her into a hug. "Thank you for believing in me." He releases the stop button.

They ride down to the morgue. Will notices the gash on Ethan's cheek. It matches the broken nails on Krista's hand. They were fighting each other. Will pieces it together: Ethan found out that Krista was stealing his formula, finding it in her purse. He strangled her in a rage. Then, knowing the plumbers were there and would discover him, he wrapped aquarium tubing around his own throat and took a dose of his formula — using the toxin to appear dead. "Ethan Attis was never dead."

Ethan wakes up and lunges at Will. Amanda fights back. The hazmat man appears in the doorway — a distraction long enough for Amanda to get Will into a storage drawer. "It's time for you to let me go," she tells him through the closing door. He begs her not to leave. "I will always be with you. I love you, Wilbur." He tells her he loves her, too, as she closes the drawer.

The drawer opens from the outside: Angie. Faith, Ormewood, Franklin, and Pete are all there. Angie calls for medical attention.

Ethan Attis is back at his home. Faith and Ormewood rush in with guns drawn. He tells them all he wanted to do was help people. They inform him that the GBI agent he attacked survived. They place him under arrest for Krista's murder and the attempted murder of Will Trent.

Will is in the hospital. Seth tells him he can go home today — he's very lucky. Will says he feels like his luck has run out. Seth understands that feeling. He lost his first wife to cancer he couldn't treat. But he had this year of redemption, and he believes Will will have one, too.



A brief flashback: a baby in young Amanda’s arms. She looks down at him. "Where'd you come from, little angel?"

Will is home. He opens Amanda's box. Nico (Cora Lu Tran) admires his baby photos as Will holds his old baby blanket to his face, breathing it in. Nico finds a small napkin with handwriting on it. Will struggles to read it. Slowly, the words become clear: "Special Agent Will Trent."

Will Trent returns next Tuesday, May 5hth, at 8/7c on ABC with "Be of Service," the Season 4 finale.

Songs Featured in This Episode

"Keep Your Head Up" by Wolfgang Valbrun

"There's a Place for Us" by Arthur Conley