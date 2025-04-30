"Wisteria Lane" to Reimagine Hit ABC Series "Desperate Housewives" at Onyx Collective

The series was reportedly pitched to both Onyx and Hulu Originals

Reports indicate that a reimagining of the hit ABC series, Desperate Housewives, is underway at Onyx Collective, with Wisteria Lane being the first real attempt at a revival of the series after over a decade of rumors.

A reimagining of the smash hit ABC Desperate Housewives , is reportedly underway at Onyx Collective, from Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and 20th Television.

Chaidez is set to executive produce alongside Washington and Pilar Savone via their Simpson Street as well as Stacey Sher ( Into the Badlands) through her Shiny Penny. 20th TV is producing, as they recently absorbed the original’s studio, which would come to be known as ABC Signature.

Fans of Universal Studios Hollywood will be sure to remind you that Wisteria Lane is physically located on the backlot of the iconic studio, having been used for decades before and since as a prominent filming location. However, it is unclear at this time if Wisteria Lane will continue to use the Los Angeles location where the original set is, or move on to someplace new. No timeline for production or debut for the new series has been revealed at this time.

