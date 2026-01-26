Nickelodeon Alum Zack Olin Named Disney Television Animation's New Senior Vice President for Development and Current Series

Olin previously worked for ABC and ABC Studios developing primetime series.

Disney Television Animation has a new senior vice president of Development and Current Series in the form of Nickelodeon veteran Zack Olin.

What's Happening:

As SVP, Olin will oversee development for new projects for kids and families for Disney+, along with current series like Big City Greens and Phineas and Ferb.

Olin previously held leadership roles at Nickelodeon and Awesomeness and he has experience with both television series and film development and production, with credits that include Monster High: The Movie, XO, Kitty and School Spirits.

Prior to that, Olin worked previously for Disney on the live-action front, with 13 years across ABC and ABC Studios, overseeing shows like grown-ish, Speechless and my beloved Happy Endings (if you've never watched that one, remedy that!)

Olin began his career on the animation side at Fox, working on films like TITAN A.E. and series like The Simpsons and American Dad... Projects which are now all Disney-owned, as fate would have it!

What They're Saying:

Meredith Roberts, executive vice president, Disney Television Animation: “Zack brings an exceptional creative sensibility and a deep understanding of how great stories are told and sustained over time. He has a strong track record of shaping bold storytelling, supporting creators and driving creative excellence, and he will be a key partner as we continue to deliver beloved animated series and movies for audiences around the world, now and for generations to come.”

“Zack brings an exceptional creative sensibility and a deep understanding of how great stories are told and sustained over time. He has a strong track record of shaping bold storytelling, supporting creators and driving creative excellence, and he will be a key partner as we continue to deliver beloved animated series and movies for audiences around the world, now and for generations to come.” Zack Olin: “I’ve always been drawn to animation because of its scale, its heart, and the way it stays with audiences over time. Getting to do that at Disney Television Animation and Disney Branded Television alongside Meredith, Ayo Davis, and some of the most extraordinary creators and animators in the industry is the kind of opportunity you work toward over a career.”