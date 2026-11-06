Holiday Price Is Right (Disney Trivia Live #469)

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Published November 6, 2026. Accurate as of that date.

Ready to test yourself? This Holiday Price Is Right quiz was played live on Disney Trivia Live episode 469 (Tuesday, November 3, 2026). Now it's your turn to see how you stack up!

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Holiday Price Is Right (Disney Trivia Live #469)

Question 1: How much is The Muppet Christmas Carol Sweater for Adults by Spirit Jersey?

Question 1
Pick One Choose the one best answer.

Question 2: How much is the Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Dooney & Bourke Backpack (10½" H × 10" W × 4" D)?

Question 2
Pick One Choose the one best answer.

Question 3: How much is the Mickey Mouse and Friends 2026 Christmas Train Set by Lionel (50"×73" oval track)?

Question 3
Pick One Choose the one best answer.

Question 4: How much is the approx. 10⅔" Tinker Bell Light-Up Christmas Tree Topper?

Question 4
Pick One Choose the one best answer.

Question 5: How much is the Winnie the Pooh and Pals Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults?

Question 5
Pick One Choose the one best answer.

Question 6: How much is the Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie Beanie for Adults?

Question 6
Pick One Choose the one best answer.

Question 7: How much is the 5" Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush – Winnie the Pooh Holiday?

Question 7
Pick One Choose the one best answer.

Question 8: How much is the 17" Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Wishes Holiday Stocking?

Question 8
Pick One Choose the one best answer.

Question 9: How much is the Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday 33 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Cup with Straw?

Question 9
Pick One Choose the one best answer.

Question 10: How much is the Minnie Mouse Gingerbread House Ear Headband by BaubleBar?

Question 10
Pick One Choose the one best answer.

Question 11: How much is the approx. 20" Mickey Mouse Icon Light-Up Holiday Wreath?

Question 11
Pick One Choose the one best answer.