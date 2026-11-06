Holiday Price Is Right (Disney Trivia Live #469)

Ready to test yourself? This Holiday Price Is Right quiz was played live on Disney Trivia Live episode 469 (Tuesday, November 3, 2026). Now it's your turn to see how you stack up!
Play live every Tuesday and Saturday at 7:30 PM on the Laughing Place YouTube channel and ring the bell 🔔 to get notified when we go live!
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