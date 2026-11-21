What a week in the Disney-verse! Disney reported its fiscal 2026 earnings and boosted its dividend, Magic Kingdom announced a long Pirates of the Caribbean refurbishment for 2027, Imagineering showed off its AI-powered Anzellan droidsmiths, Disney+ subscribers and Disney Cruise Line guests got new Walt Disney World ticket deals, and Hallmark's Holiday Ever After premiered at Disney Springs, and more! Think you kept up? Test yourself with these 15 questions from Laughing Place's coverage of the week ending November 20, 2026.