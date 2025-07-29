Disney CEO Bob Iger and Wife WIllow Bay Memorialize Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, President of Annenberg Foundation

Yesterday in a post on his social media feeds, The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert A. Iger and his wife Willow Bay memorialized the passing of noted heiress and philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, who made numerous contributions to public life in the city of Los Angeles and around the United States.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Wallis Annenberg," said Iger via a post on his official Instagram account. “[She was] a towering figure in Los Angeles and a lifelong champion of the arts, education, journalism, and civic life. Her visionary leadership and innumerable contributions left an enduring impact– not just on our city, but on communities across the country. Wallis believed deeply in the power of creativity, communication, and connection to enrich people’s lives, and she worked tirelessly to make the world more informed, inspired, and inclusive."

Wallis Annenberg was born in 1939 as the heiress daughter of publishing magnate Walter Hubert Annenberg. After her father’s death in 2002, Wallis carried on his legacy as a philanthropist and public servant in Los Angeles County and beyond. She served on the board of trustees at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and L.A.’s Museum of Contemporary Art, as well as the University of Southern California. In 2013, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts opened in Beverly Hills, dedicated in her name for having contributed 25 million dollars toward its construction and operation.

“I was fortunate to know Wallis over many years and to witness firsthand her generosity of spirit and unwavering commitment to public service," continued Iger. “Her legacy will live on through the many wonderful institutions she helped shape and the countless lives she touched. I join my wife, Willow Bay, Dean of the USC Annenberg School of Communications and Journalism, and so many others in mourning her loss and honoring the remarkable life she led."