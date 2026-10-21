ESPN Radio Voice Dan "The Duke" Davis Dies at 84

His voice was heard on the airwaves for 5 decades.

Founding member of ESPN Radio Dan Davis has sadly passed away at 84.

ESPN has sadly announced that longtime sports broadcaster Dan Davis died on October 21st. No cause of death was shared in the announcement. Davis was born on September 20th, 1942.

Dan “The Duke” Davis began his broadcasting career in 1962 at WEMJ in Laconia, New Hampshire, eventually building a five-decade career in sports broadcasting. He joined ESPN Radio at its launch in January 1992 and was selected to co-host Brent Musburger’s SportsBeat in 1993. Beginning in 1999, Davis became one of ESPN Radio’s most recognizable SportsCenter update reporters, earning the nickname “The Duke.” Throughout his career, Davis covered the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, Olympics, Kentucky Derby, NCAA Final Four and more than 50 PGA Tour events.

Davis is highly recognized for his call of Doug Flutie’s 1984 “Hail Mary” touchdown pass during Boston College’s 47-45 victory over Miami. His call was featured in a 2004 Wheaties commercial.

After approximately 50 years in broadcasting, Davis retired from his regular ESPN Radio role in 2011, planning to spend more time golfing in Florida while occasionally continuing radio work.

You can check out ESPN’s post below.

ESPN remembers Dan Davis, an ESPN Radio founding member, who passed away Wednesday



Starting Jan. '92, Davis served as a host & update reporter



Upon retiring in '11, colleagues paid tribute to 'The Duke' celebrating his unmistakable voice & contributions: https://t.co/jd6E009fYn pic.twitter.com/E3zK78fqu8 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 21, 2026



