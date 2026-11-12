ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro Issues Statement Following the Passing of NBC Sports Broadcaster Dan Hicks

Pitaro shared his dedication to supporting his family during the difficult time.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has issued a statement mourning the sudden passing of longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, husband of ESPN anchor Hannah Storm.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has released a statement following the passing of veteran NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, who died on November 11, 2026, at the age of 64 following an acute illness.

Hicks was the husband of longtime ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, with whom he shared three daughters.

In his statement, Pitaro expressed ESPN's condolences and emphasized the network's support for Storm and her family during this difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Hicks, a respected voice in sports broadcasting and husband of longtime ESPN anchor Hannah Storm. Hannah is a cherished member of the ESPN family, and our hearts are with her, their three daughters and all who knew and loved Dan, including his NBC colleagues, during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and stand alongside Hannah and her family.” – Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN

Hicks joined NBC Sports in 1992 following a stint at CNN, becoming the network's lead golf play-by-play announcer in 2000.

Throughout his more than three-decade career with NBC, Hicks covered major sporting events, including Olympic swimming, alpine skiing, speed skating, and Notre Dame football.

Hicks returned to NBC's Notre Dame football coverage in 2024, adding to his extensive broadcasting legacy.

Hicks' family and NBC Sports also shared tributes following his passing, remembering his kindness, humor, and contributions to sports broadcasting.



