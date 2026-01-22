Animal Crossing Aquarium Tour Returns to Aquariums Across the U.S. in 2026
A Sea Bass! No wait... it's at least a C+! The beloved Animal Crossing–inspired aquarium experience returns to aquariums across the country.
One of Nintendo’s coziest real-world experiences is making waves once again! The Animal Crossing Aquarium Tour is officially returning in 2026, bringing the charming world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons back to aquariums across the United States.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning February 13, fans can explore aquatic exhibits through the whimsical lens of the beloved game, blending real marine life with familiar characters, interactive activities, and exclusive collectibles, included with standard aquarium admission.
- Inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the traveling aquarium experience invites guests to see sea life the way Blathers would approve of.
- As the tour expands to new and returning locations this year, visitors can expect each participating aquarium to be transformed with themed décor, game-inspired storytelling, and playful nods to island life.
- Throughout the exhibits, signage featuring Blathers shares creature facts pulled straight from the game, while character standees help guide guests through the experience. New for 2026, Kapp’n joins the fun, making his aquarium tour debut alongside other familiar faces.
- The Animal Crossing Aquarium Tour is packed with activities for fans of all ages, whether you’re a longtime resident rep or brand new to the series. Highlights include:
- Photo opportunities with an aquarium-themed backdrop featuring characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
- Themed signage throughout the aquarium, pairing real aquatic species with in-game creature descriptions.
- Character standees, including Isabelle, Tom Nook, K.K. Slider, and newcomer Kapp’n.
- Stamp Rally activities on select days, where guests can collect themed stamps by finding character locations.
- My Nintendo kiosks, allowing guests to check in with a Nintendo Account and earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points redeemable for rewards.
- Animal Crossing-themed patches available on select days while supplies last.
- Downloadable mobile wallpapers via QR codes unique to each aquarium.
- Meet-and-greet opportunities with Isabelle, Tom Nook, or K.K. Slider at select tour stops.
- Officially licensed merchandise available in aquarium gift shops while supplies last.
- Gameplay stations on select days featuring the latest update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
- All activities are included with general aquarium admission, making it an easy add-on for families, fans, and casual visitors alike.
- The tour will visit multiple locations across the country throughout the year, including:
- SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium – Orange County, Florida
- Birch Aquarium – San Diego, California
- SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium – Grapevine, Texas
- SEA LIFE New Jersey Aquarium – East Rutherford, New Jersey
- SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium – Auburn Hills, Michigan
- SEA LIFE at Mall of America – Bloomington, Minnesota
- SEA LIFE San Antonio Aquarium – San Antonio, Texas
- SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium – Tempe, Arizona
- SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord – Concord, North Carolina
- SEA LIFE Kansas City Aquarium – Kansas City, Missouri
- Tickets for the Animal Crossing Aquarium Tour are included with general admission and can be purchased directly through each aquarium.
- If the tour hasn’t reached your city yet, Nintendo is offering plenty of ways to stay immersed. Fans can dive into the latest free content update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons or check out the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, now available.
- The enhanced edition features improved resolution, mouse control support for decorating, an in-game megaphone that uses the system microphone, and more quality-of-life upgrades.
- For full tour details and dates by location, fans can visit Nintendo’s official Animal Crossing Aquarium Tour page.
