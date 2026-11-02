6 Million Lights and Snow in the Grove: Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Returns November 6th
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas returns with nightly snowfall in Wildwood Grove, returning holiday shows, a breakfast with Santa, and more
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana returns to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, this Friday, November 6th, filling the theme park with more than 6 million lights, holiday entertainment, and seasonal food through January 3rd, 2027.
What’s Happening
- Dates: Friday, November 6th, 2026, through Sunday, January 3rd, 2027
- Recognition: The festival has won Best Theme Park Christmas Event 15 times
- Lights: More than 6 million lights and Christmas trees decorate the park
- Snow in the Grove: Wildwood Grove becomes a snowy winter wonderland each evening as snow falls over Wildwood Creek and the Wildwood Tree lights up, joined by Dollywood’s Christmas characters Roly and Poly, Benjamin Bear, and Flit and Flutter
- Glacier Ridge: The Arctic light display returns across Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass, and Upper Craftsman’s Valley
- Christmas Reflections: Five colorful trees of light reflect off the pond in Rivertown Junction
- Peppermint Valley: Country Fair is decked out in red and white candy cane lights
- Rides: Most attractions run during the festival, so guests can see the lights from above
Holiday Shows
- “Christmas in the Smokies”: The festival’s headline show returns to Celebrity Theater
- “Heidi Parton’s A Christmas To Remember”: Dolly Parton’s niece Heidi shares songs and stories from her family’s Christmas traditions
- Returning favorites: “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “Christmas with the Kingdom Heirs,” “O’ Holy Night,” “Appalachian Christmas with the Smoky Mountain String Band,” “Candlelight Carolers” and roaming holiday characters
Visiting Santa
- Santa’s List... Naughty or Nice?: Families can visit Santa’s Smoky Mountain cabin while he works on this year’s list and help his elves with Christmas wish lists. Santa’s last day at the park is December 23rd
- Breakfast with Santa: Held December 12th, 13th, 19th, and 20th at Aunt Granny’s Restaurant, with seatings at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
- Breakfast pricing: $24.99 for adults and $12.99 for children (ticketed separately)
Holiday Eats
- Savory: Buffalo chicken stuffed baked potatoes, jambalaya, stuffing stackers, loaded potato soup, crispy fried corn strips and parmesan rosemary knots
- Sweet: Mint chocolate chip brownie sundae, red velvet hot chocolate, vanilla eggnog and candy cane cupcakes, apple dumplings, sugar cookies and gingerbread people cookies
- Festival Tasting Pass: Covers several festival items at participating locations for $45.99 plus tax, or $42.99 for Gold and Diamond season passholders. It’s sold online or at food locations in the park
Christmas at the Resorts
- Both resorts: Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort have roaming entertainment, marshmallow roasting, hot seasonal drinks, and holiday crafts at Camp DW
- DreamMore Resort: A two-story Christmas tree in the lobby, a Christmas Tree Show on the pool deck, and holiday meals at Song & Hearth: A Southern Eatery for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve
- HeartSong Lodge: Christmas decor inspired by the Smoky Mountains, a fireside lobby with four-story windows, and holiday dinners at Ember & Elm: Tastes Rooted in the Smokies for Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve
Season Pass Offers
- 2027 Season Passes: On sale now, and each one includes admission to this year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas plus the full 2027 season
- Upgrade credit: Guests with a one-day ticket can apply its value toward a 2027 Season Pass
- Pass levels: Diamond, Gold, Silver and Summer Fun, plus a free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass for children born in 2022 or 2023
- Military discount: $35 off each Silver, Gold, or Diamond pass from November 2nd through November 15th, good for the immediate family. Active and retired military need to verify their status at id.me
- First-time passholders: Extra savings for a limited time at dollywood.com/newpasssignup
What They’re Saying:
- Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President: “Dolly’s love for the Christmas season began right here in these beautiful Smoky Mountains. Christmas is the season of wonder and family, a time when we all remember special memories and create new ones that become traditions that everyone cherishes. Christmas really is the most special time of the year, because it’s when we all come together to share time with all those we hold most dear. We hope that everyone who visits us this season experiences the love and joy of a traditional Smoky Mountain Christmas. During their time here, we hope they’ll laugh, love and linger as they enjoy the light of the season. We also hope they create those new memories and family traditions that they’ll share for many years to come.”
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