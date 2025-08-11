Go Beyond the Theme Parks With a Day at Kennedy Space Center

If you are looking for Florida fun beyond beaches and theme parks, consider setting aside a full day for the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. My sister and I were recently invited to explore the center during its Aviation Weekends and quickly realized it would be the perfect spot for a multi-generational outing, ideal for everyone from our parents to our brother’s three young children.

Right now, Florida residents can take advantage of a special offer running July 2 through September 13, 2025: four admission tickets for just $167. With so much included in the daily admission, it is an ideal time to plan your visit.

We began our adventure at Gateway, which is fully indoors and a welcome escape after the Florida heat of parking and admission. The space is filled with interactive displays highlighting current missions and the future of space exploration.

Touchscreens are everywhere. Some offer in-depth details about the objects on display, while others are interactive games that walk you through the science behind spaceflight. We also spotted a group enjoying STEAM-focused activities. The highlight for us was the real artifacts, many of which were labeled 'FLIGHT FLOWN' and still bore scorch marks from re-entry. One of my favorites was the SpaceX booster that helped launch the famous red Tesla Roadster into orbit.

Among the activities in the Gateway, you can decorate a postcard that will be mailed to you after traveling aboard a rocket. Upstairs, the Spaceport KSC simulator offers four different excursions. We chose Cosmic Wonders, a journey into deep space to view various nebulae up close. There is a 44-inch height requirement for the ride, but right next door is an Observation Bay where guests of all ages can enjoy the full visual experience without the motion.

From Gateway, we wandered into the Rocket Garden, where towering historic rockets reach for the sky. There are plenty of photo opportunities here, and you can even climb inside some of them. Our nephew, having heard we were going, insisted we get a photo of “the rocket with the shark on it" that he had seen on Blippi.

Guided tours are offered throughout the day, with a sound system allowing those who prefer to wander at their own pace to still hear the commentary. Given the heat, we chose to sip Starbucks at a shady table while listening to the guide’s stories of these titans of spaceflight.

Just a few steps away, we found the Universe Theater, where presentations run all day. Ours featured an engaging, well-paced update on current missions and the upcoming Artemis II, set for a Spring 2026 launch, which will be a major milestone in crewed interplanetary exploration.

Later, a veteran NASA astronaut spoke about their time in space, followed by a question and answer session and photo or autograph opportunities. During Aviation Weekend, the theater also hosted guest speakers from the aviation world, including Shuttle pilot Tony Antonelli and representatives from the Central Florida Chapter of Women in Aviation International. Another highlight of the Aviation Weekend was a Starfighter jet flyover. Thankfully, the sleek craft zipped over the Rocket Garden several times giving viewers several chances to capture the site.

The Signature Experience: Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour

No visit is complete without the bus tour, which makes two stops: LC 39 Observation Gantry and the Apollo Saturn V Center. The ride is relaxing, with air conditioning, comfortable seats, and about 15 minutes between stops. Along the way, short videos play on the monitors, but you will also want to keep an eye out for wildlife in the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

We passed launch pads, SpaceX facilities, and the enormous Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), which must be seen in person to appreciate its size. At LC 39, we explored multi level exhibits with hands-on activities for all ages, including seats fabricated from the enormous pistons of the crawlers that would transport the space shuttles from the VAB to the launch pad and they had engine test simulation with portions built from actual rocket engines. At LC 39 you’ll also learn more about the beauty of planet Earth from space through a beautiful film of Bruce McCandless II’s untethered spacewalk and discover how NASA projects aid various conservation efforts.

Our second stop was the Apollo Saturn V Center, where we enjoyed lunch at the Moon Rock Café. Outdoor tables look out toward the gantry, and if you are lucky, you might catch a rocket on the pad. Inside, you can dine under the suspended Saturn V rocket, which is an awe inspiring backdrop.

Afterward, we toured the Apollo exhibit, where you can touch an actual moon rock, walk beneath the towering Saturn V, and watch a theatrical recreation of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Then we boarded the bus for a short ride back to the main KSC Visitor’s Center. However, during the Aviation Weekends, we also got a quick look at the additional air support for launch day.

We ended our day at the Atlantis exhibit, which begins with a moving film sequence that culminates in the dramatic reveal of the space shuttle itself. Inside, dozens of artifacts, interactive simulators, and tributes to Columbia and Challenger offer a rich mix of inspiration and history. Children especially enjoy the crawl through scale model of the International Space Station.

The shuttle flight simulator was less of a thrill ride and more of a full body massage, but it offered a breathtaking view of Earth from above. It was the perfect finale to our day.

It had been many years since I’d spent the day exploring the Kennedy Space Center and was happy to discover it offers a full day (or more!) of activities for families, from tiny future astronauts to adults who grew up watching shuttle launches. It balances history, STEM, interactivity, and inspiration beautifully.

For more information on Kennedy Space Center, be sure to visit their website.