Photos/Videos: Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Media Day Celebrates Universal Studios Hollywood's Thrilling New Chapter

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to officially open tomorrow, September 16th, and Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new roller coaster!

Any kid who grew up going to Universal Studios Hollywood has dreamed of the day a massive roller coaster would race down the hillside. With the park being located in an active studio, it always seemed like a pipe dream, as large outdoor roller coasters create significantly more noise than the indoor experiences found throughout the rest of the park. However, back in 2022, concept artwork for a massive outdoor coaster leaked online dubbed Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift. In summer of 2023, Universal confirmed the project was happening, and fans have been impatiently watching as the massive thrill coaster began taking over the park.

The Intamin Multi-Dimension launch coaster speeds down the hillside of Universal City reaching speeds of 72 MPH, the fastest roller coaster at any Universal park in the world. Featuring an incredibly unique controlled spinning or “drifting" ride vehicle, guests ride over 4,000 feet of track with four inversions and multiple launches.

Today, members of the media were invited to experience Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift a day early, getting a look at the queue, station area, and of course the opportunity to experience the massive coaster. The area is already set up for an exciting ceremony with Vin Diesel later tonight (keep your eyes peeled on Laughing Place), which includes a stage and red carpet stained with tire marks.

We got a tire stained red carpet out front getting ready for tonight’s Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift opening event! pic.twitter.com/FjhajshHaL — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) September 15, 2026

The queue is mostly outdoors, but aims to showcase the art of stunts. Unlike many of Universal’s modern experiences, Hollywood Drift aims to bring you into the creation of the films rather than transporting you into one. Filled with props inspired by the film series, fans will definitely enjoy checking out the family-inspired museum as they wait their turn.

Where the queue really shines is its massive viewing angles of both the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood Drift as it launches through its sprawling layout. It’s sure to intimidate riders hesitant to get on Universal’s fastest roller coaster to date.

As with nearly every major Universal coaster, Hollywood Drift uses metal detectors, so no loose articles are allowed! Thankfully, the park implemented the ingenious locker system found on Velocicoaster, utilizing double sided lockers. After placing your loose articles away and stepping through a metal detector, fans walk through a covered workshop full of car tools and a safety video showcasing what Hollywood Drift has to offer.

We were given permission to take photos in the station platform, which, thanks to the locker system, will be impossible to do during regular operation. The station has incredibly vibrant street art covering one of the walls in the station platform, which breaks up the brick warehouse aesthetic really nicely.

The real winner here is, of course, Hollywood Drift. Hollywood Drift is a silky smooth, disorienting, thrill unlike anything else. Combining the best parts of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Velocicoaster, Hollywood Drift has secured itself as a world-class attraction. While the airtime isn’t as intense as the top hat on Velocicoaster, Hollywood Drift has several surprising moments of intense floater/mild ejector that are often experienced while spinning. The little wave turn just after the midcourse was a surprising highlight of the coaster, and the moments that fans dubbed “slow” from testing footage never feel that way. The pacing is impeccable, slowly building the entire ride closing out with a “mosasaurus roll” type barrel roll just before the break run that ties up the experience with a perfect bow.

After riding, we had the pleasure to sit down with Universal Creative Vice President Jon Corfino, who was happy to share some of his favorite parts of creating this park-changing addition. Corfino says the idea spans over a decade, with development happening behind the scenes. If you wanna learn more about this incredible attraction and what Corfino’s favorite seats aboard the ride are, check out the full interview below.

Stick around for more updates as the media festivities continue!



