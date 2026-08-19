Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Celebrates Five Years of Taste of Space

This year's fifth anniversary event will truly be out of this world!

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is marking the fifth anniversary of Taste of Space this year with an all-American lineup of celebrity chefs and an unforgettable weekend of food-focused experiences.

What's Happening:

Described as a "one-of-a-kind celebration where culinary artistry meets space exploration," Taste of Space will return to Kennedy Space Center for the fifth year from October 3–4, 2026.

The fifth anniversary celebration will feature Taste of Space: Celebrity Chef Edition 2026, highlighted by an exclusive VIP dining experience on Saturday, October 3, followed by a Chef/Astronaut Panel on Sunday, October 4.

The weekend offers guests a rare opportunity to meet and interact with some of the most recognizable chefs from culinary television while experiencing Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in an entirely new way.

An Out-of-This-World VIP Dining Experience:

On Saturday, October 3, guests 21 and older can experience an exclusive evening beginning with champagne, passed hors d’oeuvres and opportunities to mingle before heading into Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex for an immersive, multi-course dinner.

Throughout the evening, celebrity chefs – including Marc Murphy, Rocco DiSpirito, Aaron May and Jon Ashton – will bring each course to life through cooking demonstrations, offering guests a behind-the-scenes look at the culinary artistry behind their dishes. Guests will also have opportunities to meet the chefs, take photos and enjoy dessert following dinner.

The VIP experience includes: A multi-course, chef-curated dinner Live culinary demonstrations Meet-and-greet opportunities with celebrity chefs Open bar throughout the evening Photo opportunities with each chef An immersive setting inside Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex

Tickets for the VIP Dining Experience are $499 per person, with extremely limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Chef and Astronaut Tell All:

The celebration continues Sunday, October 4, with an intimate Chef/Astronaut panel at 11 a.m., included with general admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Murphy, DiSpirito and May, along with a few astronauts, will share their personal preferences when it comes to food. Ever wondered what a chef likes to eat when they are at home alone? Or what favorite meal an astronaut misses when they are in space?

This moderator-led discussion will unveil the inside scoop on things everyone wonders about but never gets the chance to ask. Following the discussion, guests will have the opportunity to meet the chefs and take photos.

A Culinary Adventure Throughout the Visitor Complex:

The celebration also includes Taste of Space: Fall Bites!, running from September 28 through November 8, 2026, which will feature new menu items available for purchase throughout multiple eateries at the visitor complex.

With an Americana-inspired theme to honor the nation’s 250th birthday, Taste of Space: Fall Bites! gives guests another way to experience the intersection of food, exploration and the spirit of creative innovation that built our country.

A selection of savory seasonal items and sweet treats will include: Confit Turkey, Corncakes or an Apple Fritter at the Orbit Cafe at the Main Visitor Complex, or Cassoulet-Style with Pork Shank and Andouille and a Jumbo Apple Streusel muffin at the Apollo/Saturn V Center’s Moon Rock Cafe.