Show Off Your Pride with New "Love Is Universal" Merchandise Available in Hollywood or Orlando

The profits go to local organizations if purchased through August

Now available at both Universal Studios Hollywood and the Universal Orlando Resort, guests can show off their Pride with a brand new line of merchandise.

What's Happening:

Guests can now celebrate their pride with a special selection of Love Is Universal merchandise that is now available in select locations at both the Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Exclusive to those locations, the new collections feature apparel, accessories, and more - like a Spirit Jersey, hat, crossbody bag, tumbler, and other fun items.

If purchased now through August, 100% of the profits from the Love Is Universal merchandise will be donated to non-profit organizations that support local communities, including the LGBTQIA+ community.

While featured at select locations throughout both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, the merch is also sure to be found at the Universal Studios Stores in both of these locations.

To plan your visit to either destination, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

Love Is Universal:

The "Love Is Universal" campaign is an official initiative by Universal Destinations and Experiences, created to celebrate and promote a welcoming environment across the parks, especially at the Universal Orlando Resort.

The campaign launched publicly around 2021, promoting acceptance and diversity, serving as a way for the parks to participate in Pride Month celebrations, often including a merchandise line (like the one above) supporting LGBTQIA+ visibility.

The core message at the heart of the initiative is simple, allowing everyone who visits to feel safe, seen, and celebrated while visiting the parks.