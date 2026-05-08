Photos / Video: Meet a Mermaid Returns to SEA LIFE Orlando on Select Dates This Month

Not only can you meet a mermaid on dry land, but you can also find mermaids swimming among the experience’s impressive collection of ocean life.

SEA LIFE Orlando at ICON Park has brought back their limited-time Meet a Mermaid experience for 2026, where visitors can meet with a mermaid on dry land, in addition to seeing mermaids swimming through the exhibit’s ocean habitat.

You’ll be amazed as mermaids dive into SEA LIFE’s Atlantic Ocean habitat, surrounded by an incredible array of marine life – from majestic sea turtles and stingrays to powerful sharks and eels.

See the mermaids and sea creatures in action in the video below:

The highlight for kids, and kids at heart, is sure to be the chance to meet with a mermaid in person – an experience that was “shelly" delightful. This part of the experience is only available on Saturdays and Sundays.

SEA LIFE Orlando is diving even deeper with Tails of the Ocean, a series of interactive education stations where families can learn about marine animals and discover how some, like manatees, have inspired mermaid legends. Designed to spark curiosity and connection, these experiences blend storytelling with science to create a fun and meaningful day for guests all ages. As they explore, families can collect embosser stamps to create a personalized keepsake and receive a mermaid-themed takeaway in the retail store.

Meet a Mermaid runs from May 9-25, 2026 at SEA LIFE Orlando. Tickets start at $35 on event dates, which can be purchased online or at the venue.