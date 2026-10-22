SEA LIFE Reveals New Christmas Experience at Select Locations Featuring "The Elf on the Shelf"
Hopefully the fish are well behaved this year.
SEA LIFE locations are getting a little bit of extra Christmas fun this season thanks to a new collaboration with the team behind The Elf on the Shelf.
What's Happening:
- Christmas is in peril at nine SEA LIFE Aquariums across America as the decorations from the Undersea Christmas Tree have mysteriously disappeared, including the extra-special Christmas Sea Star that belongs at the very top of the tree. Luckily, Santa has sent his trusted Scout Elves from The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse to SEA LIFE to recover the missing decorations. They've tracked them all down throughout the Aquarium, but now they need the help of young explorers to complete their mission and save Christmas beneath the waves.
- Starting November 20, 2026 at select SEA LIFE Locations, guests are invited to join The Sea Star Search with The Elf on the Shelf, an interactive Christmas trail included with a general admission ticket.
- This special attraction allows families to explore the aquarium, spotting many clever Scout Elves playing nicely along the way, solving festive challenges, and helping the Scout Elves return the missing decorations to the Undersea Christmas Tree.
- Participating SEA LIFE Aquariums in America include locations in Arizona, Carlsbad, Charlotte-Concord, Grapevine, Mall of America, Michigan, New Jersey, Orlando, and San Antonio.
- Once there, visitors will receive an activity sheet and special lanyard before setting off on their underwater adventure. Along the trail, they will discover a series of interactive challenge points where they can help individual Scout Elves complete festive tasks and recover decorations.
- With every challenge completed, participants will collect a piece of the missing Christmas Sea Star. As they journey through the Aquarium, they'll build their very own Christmas Sea Star Medallion to take home as a special keepsake from their adventure.
- Those who complete the trail will earn their place alongside the Scout Elves as true Christmas Stars and receive an exclusive The Elf on the Shelf Christmas Star Certificate to commemorate their achievement.
- The Sea Star Search with The Elf on the Shelf launches on November 20, 2026 at SEA LIFE in Arizona, Carlsbad, Grapevine, Mall of America, Michigan, New Jersey, Orlando, and San Antonio.
- The event launches on December 7, 2026 at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord.
- All locations conclude the Sea Star Search with Elf on the Shelf on January 3, 2027.
The Collab:
- The Sea Star Search is part of a brand new collaboration between SEA LIFE and The Lumistella Company - who created the popular brand surrounding The Elf on the Shelf.
- Together, the partnership brings the Christmas tradition to SEA LIFE's immersive underwater environment.
- SEA LIFE aquariums are part of Merlin Entertainment's global attraction portfolio, and the partnership is designed to encourage participation, exploration, and meaningful moments inspired by the popular Elf on the Shelf brand, while also allowing every visitor to discover the wonders of the ocean.
- SEA LIFE welcomes 20 million guests each year to 50 different aquariums and two sanctuaries, caring for over 180,000 creatures living in the themed habitats.
No Elves Here:
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort is home to one of the newest SEA LIFE Locations, within the park gates of LEGOLAND Florida, despite needing a separate admission to see the new experience.
- Here, families can discover sharks, rays, jellyfish, seahorses, and more across immersive habitats that bring marine life up close. With over 150 species and 3,000 marine creatures to explore, every visit offers a unique opportunity to connect with the underwater world.
- However, based on the list of the participating locations, you'd have to go to Orlando proper to see The Elf on the Shelf experience, at the location that is part of ICON Park on International Drive.
- There, the experience is set to launch on November 20.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com