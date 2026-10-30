SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration Returns with New Holiday Experiences and Returning Fan-Favorite Shows
The festive event kicks off November 6 with the return of Miracles after seven years, new seasonal treats, and millions of sparkling lights.
It’s almost time to deck the halls, as SeaWorld Orlando has revealed all the details for this year’s Christmas Celebration – which includes the long-awaited return of the nighttime orca presentation, Miracles.
What's Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration returns on select dates from November 6 through January 4, 2027, bringing millions of sparkling lights, festive entertainment, seasonal treats, and holiday experiences throughout the park.
- Every corner of the park is transformed for the holidays, with the large lagoon in the center of the park being transformed into the glistening Sea of Trees. Snow flurries fall along the Waterfront, toy soldiers march, ballerinas twirl, and festive fun fills the air as classic Christmas tunes set the scene.
- SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration is included with regular park admission, although select activities and dining experiences require an additional fee.
Holiday Shows and Entertainment
- For the first time since 2019, Miracles returns to SeaWorld Orlando, featuring a nighttime orca presentation set to holiday music. Pass Members will have access to an exclusive presentation time.
- The Sesame Street Christmas Parade brings Elmo and his friends together for a festive procession through the park.
- O Wondrous Night returns with more than 30 Christmas carols, life-size puppets, and live animals.
- Additional holiday entertainment includes:
- Elmo’s Christmas Wish Show
- Winter Wonderland on Ice
- Clyde & Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas
- Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale
Holiday Decorations and Experiences
- The park transforms into a winter wonderland with millions of lights and more decorations than ever before.
- The Sea of Trees features illuminated Christmas trees synchronized to holiday music, including a towering 70-foot centerpiece.
- Guests can also enjoy snowfall along the Waterfront, marching toy soldiers, and dancing ballerinas.
- Additional holiday experiences include:
- Meeting Santa Claus and visiting Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen
- Meeting Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in Rudolph’s Christmastown
- Taking holiday photos with Sesame Street characters
- Exploring a miniature holiday train display near Dolphin Nursery
- Ice skating at Bayside Stadium for an additional fee
- Watching Christmas movies at SeaFire Grill without needing to purchase food
- Special dining experiences include Dinner with Santa and the Sesame Street Christmas Breakfast, both available for an additional fee.
Holiday Food and Beverages
- SeaWorld is introducing several new seasonal dishes, including Three Cheese Ravioli, Ropa Vieja Festiva, and S’mores and Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter Beignets.
- Returning favorites include Holiday Empanadas, Arroz con Lechón, and the Gingerbread Martini.
- Guests can also enjoy specialty hot cocoa, festive cocktails, and other seasonal treats.
- New this year, guests can roast marshmallows and make their own s’mores around glowing fire pits.
- Dairy Does More is introducing the Merry Dairy Trail, where guests can purchase or sample five qualifying treats, collect punches, and redeem a special holiday reward while supplies last.
- All food and beverages are available for an additional purchase.
Additional Holiday Celebrations
- Hanukkah (December 4–12): Guests can experience traditional menorah lightings in Sesame Street Land, along with Hanukkah stories told by Big Bird.
- Kwanzaa (December 26–January 1): The park will celebrate African heritage with nightly kinara lightings in Sesame Street Land.
- New Year’s Eve (December 31): Guests can ring in 2027 with fireworks and special entertainment.
- Three Kings Celebration (January 3–6): The Latin American holiday tradition returns with festive food, special performances at Nautilus Theater, and holiday decorations.
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