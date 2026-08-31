SeaWorld Orlando Successfully Returns Manatee to Wild
Citron is the latest in a long line of animals rescued and rehabilitated by SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando has successfully released a rehabilitated manatee back to the Crystal River.
What's Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando has rehabilitated a female manatee, Citron, and successfully returned her to the wild.
- Originally rescued from Kings Bay along the Crystal River in Florida - an area known for its manatee population - Citron was originally found back in January swimming on her side due to a pneumothorax.
- This condition was caused by air being trapped in the chest of the animal due to a damaged lung.
- She was taken in by the SeaWorld Orlando Rescue team, and gave her months of specialized care and rehabilitation.
- Interestingly, Elyssa Tripp, one of the animal care specialists, said that this was not Citron's first rescue. The manatee was previously rescued back in 2025, but was able to return to the water quickly.
- Now, Citron has been successfully returned to the waters of the Crystal River once again.
SeaWorld Rescue:
- SeaWorld Rescue is one of the most important and often overlooked aspects of what SeaWorld Orlando (and the other parks) actually do.
- It is their network of animal rescue and rehabilitation operations, responding to wild animals that are sick, injured, orphaned, stranded, or otherwise unable to survive on their own.
- The Orlando program has touted more than 43,000 animal rescues over the program's history, with the goal of getting the animals healthy enough to return them to their natural environment.
- Along with manatees, the program has also rescued sea turtles, dolphins, whales, sea lions, seals, sea otters, river otters, pelicans, and other seabirds as part of a wide range of wildlife.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com