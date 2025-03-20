SeaWorld and The Pinkfong Company Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Baby Shark
Attendees will have the opportunity to enter a national sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes.
SeaWorld and The Pinkfong Company are collaborating to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Baby Shark this year.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld and The Pinkfong Company, renowned for creating Baby Shark, are collaborating to mark the 10th anniversary of Baby Shark this year.
- This partnership will feature exclusive live character interactions at SeaWorld parks, along with the debut of a new animated music video showcasing Pinkfong and Baby Shark as veterinarians visiting SeaWorld.
- From April 18 to June 22, Baby Shark and his friends will be making appearances at SeaWorld San Diego before moving to SeaWorld Orlando for the summer and then to SeaWorld San Antonio in the fall.
- This special event, available for a limited time, will feature engaging Baby Shark-themed experiences such as live character meet-and-greets with Baby Shark and Pinkfong, an exclusive Baby Shark mini-live show, and a variety of themed activities, food, and merchandise.
- Additionally, attendees can participate in a national sweepstakes for a chance to win exciting Baby Shark merchandise and tickets to enjoy SeaWorld.
- Also be on the lookout for a new two-minute animated music video that will premiere on April 30 on Pinkfong’s YouTube channel, featuring Pinkfong and Baby Shark as veterinarians at SeaWorld.
- In this engaging adventure, they encounter their baby animal friends and witness the joy and well-being of these creatures, which is attributed to the exceptional care provided at SeaWorld.
What They're Saying:
- Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Entertainment: We are excited to team up with The Pinkfong Company to bring the fun of Baby Shark to life in our parks, pairing education with entertainment in engaging and fun ways. This collaboration allows us to connect with families in a new, unique, and memorable way while also reinforcing our mission of marine life conservation."
- Bin Jeong, CEO, of Pinkfong USA: "For 10 years, Baby Shark has brought joy to families around the world, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with SeaWorld. This collaboration creates unforgettable experiences that bring Baby Shark’s world to life in a whole new way.
More On SeaWorld:
