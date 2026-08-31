The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular Returns to Sesame Place San Diego Weekends This Fall

This fall will see the return of The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular to Sesame Place San Diego, complete with an all-new show, Halloween-themed parade, trick-or-treating, and more!

What's Happening:

Visitors to Sesame Place San Diego can join in the Halloween fun with their favorite Sesame Street friends during The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular.

In addition to the usual slides and rides, the park will also offer an all-new show, Halloween-themed parade, trick-or-treating and scavenger hunts throughout the park.

The family-focused Halloween event will run every Saturday and Sunday from September 12 through November 1, 2026.

Sesame Place is the perfect place to get dressed up for the occasion, as all guests are welcome to dress up in costumes. Guests who are ages 13 and older may not wear full face coverings, costume masks, or hoods, and all costumes are subject to the normal dress code for the park.