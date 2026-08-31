The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular Returns to Sesame Place San Diego Weekends This Fall
Get ready to celebrate the spookiest time of the year in a family-friendly way at Sesame Place San Diego!
This fall will see the return of The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular to Sesame Place San Diego, complete with an all-new show, Halloween-themed parade, trick-or-treating, and more!
What's Happening:
- Visitors to Sesame Place San Diego can join in the Halloween fun with their favorite Sesame Street friends during The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular.
- In addition to the usual slides and rides, the park will also offer an all-new show, Halloween-themed parade, trick-or-treating and scavenger hunts throughout the park.
- The family-focused Halloween event will run every Saturday and Sunday from September 12 through November 1, 2026.
- Sesame Place is the perfect place to get dressed up for the occasion, as all guests are welcome to dress up in costumes. Guests who are ages 13 and older may not wear full face coverings, costume masks, or hoods, and all costumes are subject to the normal dress code for the park.
- Let's take a look at everything on offer during the spookiest time of the year at Sesame Place:
- ALL-NEW Monster Mayhem Game Show – Join the lovable monsters of Sesame Street for a fun and new interactive game show! Cheer your team on and grab some furry hugs as your Sesame Street friends lead you through some monstrously fun games like Monster Pumpkin Toss, the Monster Matching Game, and more!
- Trick-or-Treating – Trick-or-Treat around the park and gather special Halloween treats! Treats will be available at Big Bird’s Nest, Neighborhood Stoop, Park Photo, Hooper’s Store, and other select locations around the park. Guests are asked to purchase reusable tote bags to participate in trick-or-treating, they are available for purchase at Hooper’s Store, Sesame Souvenirs, and select merchandise carts.
- Halloween Costume Parade – Kids and families can show off their Halloween costumes daily at Abby's Garden and take a fun stroll through the Sesame Street Neighborhood.
- Sesame Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt – Guests can pick up a complimentary scavenger hunt sheet at Guest Services and enjoy finding scarecrows throughout the park. Complete the scavenger hunt to claim a Halloween prize!
- Halloween Dine with Elmo – Join Elmo, The Count, and more Sesame Street friends for a silly Halloween celebration. Guests will enjoy a delicious buffet meal and take photos with their favorite furry friends in their costumes.
- Spot-the-Ghost Scavenger Hunt – Participate in this exciting hunt by purchasing a map to find friendly ghosts and win a Halloween prize.
- Halloween Storytime – Families can gather around and hear a Halloween tale with a Sesame Street friend at Big Bird’s Nest.
- Halloween Costume Contest – On October 31, guests are invited to wear their most dazzling Halloween costume, and sign up for the annual Costume Contest. Prizes are awarded for the first, second, and third place costumes in both the Child and Family categories.
- Photo Opportunities – Make memories with your favorite furry friends all dressed in their Halloween costumes! Photo opportunities can be found at Photos with Elmo & Friends and in the Sesame Street Neighborhood.
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