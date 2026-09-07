Photos: Check Out Hikari, the Newest Land at Denmark's Tivoli Gardens

The nearly 200-year-old theme park has added something new.

Tivoli Gardens in Denmark was one of the early inspirations for Disneyland, and like Disneyland, the park has continued to change and evolve over time. The park's newest land, Hikari, a complete redevelopment of the park's Asian-inspired area, is now open, and Laughing Place has been to check it out.

Hikari is over 2,000 square meters, making it one of the largest projects in the history of the nearly 200-year-old theme park. The exterior area has been completely redesigned to make it more easily navigable by guests and now resembles a modern street.

Hikari is home to the Demon, one of Tivoli's existing roller coasters, as well as a new spinning drum attraction called Typhoon's Eye. One of the other new attractions is Hotel Hikari, an indoor walk-through experience that begins with a hotel elevator and then becomes a series of strange illusions and experiences.

Here's some fun video of the experience.

The land features a lot of traditional food options, five different dining options as well as gashapon machines and two new shops with merchandise one might find when visiting the region where Hikari takes its inspiration.

It's known that Walt Disney visited Tivoli during trips to Europe, and the legend is that it greatly inspired his work on Disneyland. The cleanliness of the park was especially impressive, leading to Walt's desire that Disneyland also remain clean.

Hikari is now open at Tivoli Gardens.