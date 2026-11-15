Photos: Universal Epic Universe Expands Holiday Decor Throughout Park for 2026 Season

Universal Orlando has kicked off their holiday season, and the fun and decor of the season has expanded throughout the newest park at the resort, Universal Epic Universe. For the first time ever, the decor has expanded into both Super Nintendo World and How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk at the park.

Here in the Isle of Berk, the holiday tradition of Snoggletog comes to life - bringing the annual winter celebration featured in the hit film series to life as the island gets decked in festive decor and theming.

Christmas has once again returned to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic with festive decorations, plenty of sparkling nights, and more.

Super Nintendo World celebrates the season for the first time ever with Christmas and holiday decorations throughout the immersive space.

Garland, wreaths, and Christmas trees help bring the festive season to the Mushroom Kingdom for the first time.

The decor in Celestial Park expands this year transform the central space of Universal Epic Universe into a cosmic winter wonderland complete with even more twinkling trees, lights, holiday fun.

Even the Universal Grand Helios Hotel gets in on the fun with a spectacular tree in the central atrium.

To plan your visit to Universal Orlando during this festive season or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!