Photos: Holiday Food and Merch at Epic Universe is Truly Epic
Plan your menu and your merch spending for Universal Epic Universe's second holiday season.
The holidays are here at Universal Orlando Resort, and the second holiday season at Universal Epic Universe is looking to be bigger and better than ever.
What's Happening:
- Laughing Place got a look at some of the new and returning holiday food that will be available at Epic Universe this season.
Silent Nightcap
The Landlubber Holiday
Atlantic Seasonal Salad
Florida Stone Crab Claws
Cranberry Gin Smash
Gingerbread Galaxy Shake
Celestial Holiday Churro
The Winter Owl
Lune D'Orange
The Noir Holiday Supper
Crème brûlée Chocolat Blanc à la Menthe Poivrée
Snoggletog harvest Mac & Cheese Cone
Frozen Yaknog
- You'll also find a special Mario Snowman Cake at Toadstool Cafe
- There's plenty of great holiday merchandise as well
- Holidays at Super Mario World
- Holidays happen in the Dark Universe too
- Holidays at How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk
Snoggletog Toothless - $25
Snoggletog Pin $14
Snoggletog Mug - $25
Santa Toothless Plush - $18
- Epic Universe Branded Holiday Gear
Epic Universe Holiday T-shirt $39.99
Epic Universe Portal Holiday Ornament - $35
Epic Universe Logo Holiday Ornament - $25
Holiday at the Wizarding World
Holiday at Hogwarts Lug bag - $75