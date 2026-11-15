Photos: Holiday Food and Merch at Epic Universe is Truly Epic

Plan your menu and your merch spending for Universal Epic Universe's second holiday season.

The holidays are here at Universal Orlando Resort, and the second holiday season at Universal Epic Universe is looking to be bigger and better than ever.

What's Happening:

Laughing Place got a look at some of the new and returning holiday food that will be available at Epic Universe this season.

Silent Nightcap

The Landlubber Holiday

Atlantic Seasonal Salad

Florida Stone Crab Claws

Cranberry Gin Smash

Gingerbread Galaxy Shake

Celestial Holiday Churro

The Winter Owl

Lune D'Orange

The Noir Holiday Supper

Crème brûlée Chocolat Blanc à la Menthe Poivrée

Snoggletog harvest Mac & Cheese Cone

Frozen Yaknog

You'll also find a special Mario Snowman Cake at Toadstool Cafe

There's plenty of great holiday merchandise as well

Holidays at Super Mario World

Holidays happen in the Dark Universe too

Holidays at How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Snoggletog Toothless - $25

Snoggletog Pin $14

Snoggletog Mug - $25

Santa Toothless Plush - $18

Epic Universe Branded Holiday Gear

Epic Universe Holiday T-shirt $39.99

Epic Universe Portal Holiday Ornament - $35

Epic Universe Logo Holiday Ornament - $25

Holiday at the Wizarding World

Holiday at Hogwarts Lug bag - $75