Universal Kids Resort: Unboxing Merchandise Goodies from the New Park

All of these items are available at the recently opened park in Frisco, Texas.

With the opening of Universal Kids Resort, Universal Destinations & Experiences is introducing its first theme park designed specifically for families with young children. We’ve already shared numerous photos and videos of the Frisco, Texas location, but now, just after the park’s official opening on July 1, 2026, we received a box filled with merchandise featuring characters from each of its seven themed lands.

The Isle of Curiosity: First up, a super cute Pandy Paws plush slap bracelet. You can meet Gabby and her Dollhouse friends in this land at the park entrance.

Dreamworks’ Trollfest: I’m loving the bright pink Poppy keychain/bag flair! It’s the perfect accessory to rock while you’re hitting the high-energy rides Rhonda’s TrollsFest Express, dancing at King Trollex Techno Dance Party or grabbing a makeover at Troll-ify Me.

Dreamworks’ Shrek’s Swamp: Need to blend in? These ogre ears are a must-have for when you’re hanging out in the swamp or riding Shrek & Fiona’s Happily Ogre After.



Dreamworks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar: Stay hydrated with this Puss in Boots double-walled tumbler. It’s perfect for keeping your drink cool while you catch the puppet show.

Jurassic World Adventure Camp: This one is cool - an orange egg that glows and features a dinosaur silhouette! Inside, you’ll find a Jurassic World Glow Hatcher with a tiny T. Rex character.

Bikini Bottom: Next, a pair of plush rings featuring the always optimistic SpongeBob SquarePants and his best bud, Patrick.

Illumination’s Minions v Minions: Bello Bay Club: Finally, we’ve got a purple drawstring backpack with a cool zippered pocket featuring an evil Minion, plus a bright banana-yellow personal fan that looks just like the adorable, overall-wearing Minions!

Thank you Universal Kids Resort for a sampling of the souvenirs available at the new park in Texas.