Christmas Meal Traditions Arrive at Select Restaurants of The Hotels of Universal Orlando Resort

It's not just who-hash!

Guests looking for some fun Christmas Meals while visiting the Hotels of the Universal Orlando Resort can now make reservations at select restaurants for their holiday meal, including spots at the new hotels of Universal Epic Universe.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando has shared some of the festive dining offerings that are coming to the Universal Orlando Resort Hotels to help celebrate the season.

This year also marks the first year we get to celebrate the season at the new hotels of the Universal Resort near their new theme park, Universal Epic Universe - including Universal Helios Grand Hotel, A Loews Hotel.

Additionally, we are learning what’s coming to the hotels we’ve already known for the holiday season, like Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Loews Royal Pacific Resort.

Take a look at the offerings below. Reservations can be made by calling 407-503-DINE (3463).

Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel

Christmas Eve Five-Course Prix Fixe Menu – Flora Taverna

Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a festive five-course, prix fixe feast at Flora Taverna featuring main courses of Ora King Salmon, grilled beef tenderloin or braised lamb shank.

View full menu here.

Christmas Morning Brunch – Flora Taverna

Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 11:30 AM - 3:00 PM

Delight in a selection of freshly prepared and savory dishes including slow-roasted ribeye, made-to-order omelets, artisanal pastries and more. Don’t miss out on a variety of desserts like the eggnog panna cotta and chocolate yule log.

View full menu here.

Christmas Day Five-Course Prix Fixe Menu – Flora Taverna

Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Gather for a memorable Christmas dinner with a five-course prix fixe feast at Flora Taverna, featuring artisanal focaccia for the table, your choice of main course—Ora King Salmon, grilled beef tenderloin, or braised lamb shank—and a dessert trio you won’t want to miss: honey lavender panna cotta, chocolate mousse, and white chocolate cranberry cheesecake.

View full menu here.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando

Christmas Day Buffet – Trattoria del Porto

Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Delight in a bountiful Christmas buffet featuring beef rib roast, pineapple glazed ham and an array of seafood delights. Live music sets the perfect holiday mood for your celebration.

View full menu here.

Christmas Day Prix Fixe Menu – Mama Della’s Ristorante

Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Enjoy a three-course prix fixe Christmas meal with your choice of gamberi scampi or Mama Della classic caprese, zuppa di pesce or veal osso bucco, and the perfect finale of lemon mascarpone cheesecake.

View full menu here.

Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando

Christmas Day Buffet – Islands Dining Room

Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Come join us for a festive holiday celebration featuring a buffet of traditional Christmas favorites alongside elevated South Seas–inspired dishes. Enjoy family-friendly entertainment including a balloon artist, ukulele player, and hula dancer.

View full menu here.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando

Christmas Day Buffet – Amatista Cookhouse

Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Taste a touch of the tropics with a buffet of traditional favorites and Caribbean-inspired cuisine, featuring a churrasco display, ceviche display, decadent side dishes and delicious desserts. As you dine, you’ll enjoy the soothing rhythms of a live steel drum performance. Plus, the kids will love the face painter and balloon artist.

View full menu here.

Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

Christmas Day Brunch – The Kitchen

Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Join us for a classic Christmas buffet where you can savor carved turkey, honey baked ham, and an assortment of holiday sides. Don't miss the seafood station and extensive dessert selection to complete your feast. Live entertainment will create the perfect soundtrack for your holiday meal.

View full menu here.

Elsewhere at the Hotels of the Universal Resort:

The all-new Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort feature honey and tangerine-glazed ham with potatoes and asparagus or roasted turkey breast, stuffing, potatoes and more at Cosmos Café & Market and Omega Café and Market.

Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal Aventura Hotel will offer Christmas meal specials with roasted turkey, stuffing and more, in addition to their regular menus in Bayliner Diner and Urban Pantry.

Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites also features delicious holiday meal specials with turkey or ham, stuffing, cranberry compote and more at Beach Break Cafe and Pier 8 Market.

Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort - OUTSIDE Of The Hotels:

During Holidays at the Universal Orlando Resort, guests can experience some one-of-a-kind offerings.

This usually consists of the popular Grinchmas event, complete with full stage-spectacular, and Whos peppered throughout Seuss Landing at Universal Islands of Adventure.

The season also marks the return of the Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, which has giant balloons and parade floats winding their way through the streets of Universal Studios Florida.

