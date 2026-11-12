Universal Orlando Announces Exclusive U.S. Military Members Offers for Visits in 2027
Plus Volcano Bay when it reopens next year!
A new deal has launched at Universal Orlando for U.S. Military Members and their families.
What's Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort is recognizing U.S. military members and their families by offering exclusive savings and deals on visits to their theme parks.
- The resort has introduced the 2027 Military Freedom Pass, allowing eligible service members year-round access to select parks along with special vacation packages.
- Eligible U.S. military members can purchase the 2027 Military Freedom Pass, granting access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure from now through December 23, 2027.
- The Military Freedom Pass for 2027 is priced at $235 per adult and $230 per child, with park-to-park access available.
- Starting April 1, 2027, a pass including Volcano Bay will be available for $270 per adult and $265 per child when the water park reopens after its seasonal closure.
- Active Military Freedom Passholders can access specially priced 1-Day tickets to Universal's Epic Universe.
- The Freedom Pass must be purchased at authorized military sales outlets in the U.S. and NOT at the theme park's front gate.
- The Freedom Pass does have Blockout dates that include December 25, 2026 to January 3, 2027, and March 22 to March 29, 2027.
- Two exclusive vacation packages are also available, with the the Military Create Your Own Vacation Package and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package.
- The Create Your Own package includes a 4-night hotel stay, a Military Freedom Pass, and benefits like Early Park Admission and complimentary transportation.
- The Wizarding World package offers a 5-night hotel stay plus extras like breakfasts at The Leaky Cauldron and The Three Broomsticks, and a Shutterbutton’s Photography session in Diagon Alley.
- These offers are available for purchase through authorized Military Ticket Offices, by calling 1-877-801-9720, or by visiting their local Military Ticket Office.
- For any other Universal Orlando vacation packages and ticket information, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Universal Orlando in 2027:
- Universal Orlando is set to open a marquee new roller coaster attraction in 2027 at Universal Studios Florida with the debut of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.
- The new coaster takes over the space once occupied by Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, and will be a high-speed outdoor coaster that features a 170-foot tall vertical spike that towers over a portion of Universal Citywalk near the entrance to Universal Studios Florida.
- Not as high-profile as a brand new coaster, a new dining experience is also coming to Jurassic Park at Islands of Adventure as Thunder Falls Terrace is transformed, becoming the park's new signature full-service restaurant after the closure of Mythos in the razed Lost Continent area of the park.
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning