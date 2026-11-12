Universal Orlando Announces Exclusive U.S. Military Members Offers for Visits in 2027

Plus Volcano Bay when it reopens next year!

A new deal has launched at Universal Orlando for U.S. Military Members and their families.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort is recognizing U.S. military members and their families by offering exclusive savings and deals on visits to their theme parks.

The resort has introduced the 2027 Military Freedom Pass, allowing eligible service members year-round access to select parks along with special vacation packages.

Eligible U.S. military members can purchase the 2027 Military Freedom Pass, granting access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure from now through December 23, 2027.

The Military Freedom Pass for 2027 is priced at $235 per adult and $230 per child, with park-to-park access available.

Starting April 1, 2027, a pass including Volcano Bay will be available for $270 per adult and $265 per child when the water park reopens after its seasonal closure.

Active Military Freedom Passholders can access specially priced 1-Day tickets to Universal's Epic Universe.

The Freedom Pass must be purchased at authorized military sales outlets in the U.S. and NOT at the theme park's front gate.

at the theme park's front gate. The Freedom Pass does have Blockout dates that include December 25, 2026 to January 3, 2027, and March 22 to March 29, 2027.

Two exclusive vacation packages are also available, with the the Military Create Your Own Vacation Package and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package.

The Create Your Own package includes a 4-night hotel stay, a Military Freedom Pass, and benefits like Early Park Admission and complimentary transportation.

The Wizarding World package offers a 5-night hotel stay plus extras like breakfasts at The Leaky Cauldron and The Three Broomsticks, and a Shutterbutton’s Photography session in Diagon Alley.

These offers are available for purchase through authorized Military Ticket Offices, by calling 1-877-801-9720, or by visiting their local Military Ticket Office.

For any other Universal Orlando vacation packages and ticket information, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

Universal Orlando in 2027:

Universal Orlando is set to open a marquee new roller coaster attraction in 2027 at Universal Studios Florida with the debut of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.

The new coaster takes over the space once occupied by Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, and will be a high-speed outdoor coaster that features a 170-foot tall vertical spike that towers over a portion of Universal Citywalk near the entrance to Universal Studios Florida.

Not as high-profile as a brand new coaster, a new dining experience is also coming to Jurassic Park at Islands of Adventure as Thunder Falls Terrace is transformed, becoming the park's new signature full-service restaurant after the closure of Mythos in the razed Lost Continent area of the park.