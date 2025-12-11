Details Revealed for New Year's Eve Plans Across Universal Orlando Resort, Including at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed more about what's in store for New Year's Eve at their parks, hotels, and beyond, including Epic Universe joining in on celebrating the occasion for the first time.

What's Happening:

Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Epic Universe will all have extended hours on December 31st going into the new year.

Universal Studios Florida's festivities begin at 6:15pm and will include a live DJ set at the Music Plaza Stage, roaming stilt walkers and select floats from this year’s Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s stationed for photo opportunities throughout the park. CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular will be shown that night at 10:00pm ET. Then, there will be a countdown celebration near the Music Plaza Stage as the clock strikes midnight and 2026 begins.

Universal Islands of Adventure will also begin its festivities at 6:15 p.m. with a live DJ set, this one located in Port of Entry. There will also be music, entertainment and meet and greets with beloved characters throughout the park (no details yet on which characters those will be though, alas). To ring in the New Year there will be a midnight countdown celebration, with dedicated viewing areas in Port of Entry, Seuss Landing and Toon Lagoon.

Universal Epic Universe goes against the trend with no specific 6:15pm start time listed for New Year's fun to initiate. But they will have the seemingly requisite DJ, in this case located at the Hemisphere Stage in Celestial Park. There will then be a a midnight countdown celebration that includes a special fountain show along the waterways of Celestial Park.

As for those in other areas of Universal Orlando Resort on New Year's Eve, over at Citywalk, there will be live music and DJ sets throughout at the Waterfront Stage and the Green and Red Coconut Club – which also features festive decorations, live entertainment, holiday cocktails and more. There will also be stilt walkers and other entertainment throughout the evening on Citywalk and a countdown celebration throughout the area heading into midnight.

On the hotel front, Universal Helios Grand Hotel will offer the first-ever New Year’s Eve Party at the Palace, which is for adults 21 and over and includes dinner, drinks and a DJ (Universal's DJ budget must be impressive for New Year's Eve!)

Universal Aventura Hotel will offer a rooftop New Year’s Eve celebration featuring Korean- and Latin-inspired food stations, specialty cocktails, and panoramic views of Orlando. This event is also only for adults 21 and over.

Families meanwhile can attend the Party on the Piazza at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, which includes food stations, desserts, beer and wine, plus music and dancing.

Special New Year’s Eve buffets will also be available at The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel, Islands Dining Room at Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort.