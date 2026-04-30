Universal Orlando Celebrates Blockbuster Movies Like Never Before with Limited-Time Experiences This Summer

A special emphasis is given to Steven Spielberg, from his first blockbuster "Jaws" to his upcoming release "Disclosure Day"

Universal Orlando Resort will celebrate the movies this summer with a blockbuster line-up of limited-time experiences.

What's Happening:

From May 23 through August 10, Universal Orlando visitors can enjoy a variety of cinematic-inspired experiences that include character meet-and-greets, can’t-miss photo ops, interactive activations, an assortment of new menu items and exclusive merchandise collections.

We'll begin by highlighting the all-new limited-time movie-inspired experiences, from an exhibit celebrating one of the most legendary filmmakers in history to snap-worthy photo ops inspired by everyone’s favorite town of Amity.

exhibit celebrating one of the most legendary filmmakers in history to snap-worthy photo ops inspired by everyone’s favorite town of Amity. Spielberg Summer Blockbusters featuring Disclosure Day Limited-Time Exhibit (Universal Studios Florida): Guests can explore a collection of props and behind-the-scenes stories commemorating some of the most iconic movies from legendary filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, including the upcoming Universal Pictures release, Disclosure Day, in theaters June 12.

Guests can explore a collection of props and behind-the-scenes stories commemorating some of the most iconic movies from legendary filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, including the upcoming Universal Pictures release, Disclosure Day, in theaters June 12. New Jaws-Inspired Experiences (Universal Studios Florida): Guests can celebrate their fandom for Universal Pictures’ blockbuster classic Jaws with interactive experiences that include a series of photo ops highlighting iconic elements and settings from the film along with specialty “bites” and drinks. Guests can also shop a new parks-exclusive merchandise collection that includes limited release apparel, accessories and more.

Illumination’s Minions & Monsters Experiences (Universal Studios Florida): Fans can get a glimpse of the highly-anticipated film, Illumination’s Minions & Monsters, with interactive photo ops featuring two new Minions that will be introduced in the film, Henry and James, special menu items at the Minion Cafe inspired by the film and its characters, including Irene’s Creamsicle Cheesecake Fold Over and Monster Marshmallow Lemonade, and parks-exclusive merchandise such as Minions & Monsters blind box collectible figures and a shoulder pal of Goomi, one of the adorable new characters from the film.

Summer Movie Series (Universal CityWalk): On select dates from June 20 through August 26, guests can go back in time and revisit some of their favorite films with screenings of beloved movies at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk, including Back to the Future, Jaws, E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial and more.

A number of fan-favorite seasonal experiences will also make their return this summer on select nights, giving guests additional opportunities to celebrate the films they love, including:

Universal Mega Movie Parade at Universal Studios Florida, which combines iconic movies like E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Sing, and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda with more than a dozen floats, nearly 100 performers and special effects to create a jaw-dropping experience that allows guests to relive classic film moments in a whole new way.

at Universal Studios Florida, which combines iconic movies like E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Sing, and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda with more than a dozen floats, nearly 100 performers and special effects to create a jaw-dropping experience that allows guests to relive classic film moments in a whole new way. CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular at Universal Studios Florida, which takes guests on a cinematic adventure through sentimental soundtracks and memorable moments from blockbuster films – all brought to life in a riveting nighttime lagoon show.

at Universal Studios Florida, which takes guests on a cinematic adventure through sentimental soundtracks and memorable moments from blockbuster films – all brought to life in a riveting nighttime lagoon show. Hogwarts Always in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, an awe-inspiring projection show that takes guests on a journey through the iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts, all set against the majestic Hogwarts castle, returning on May 30.

Additional summer fun will take place across Universal Orlando, including summer actives at the resort hotels and special activities in CityWalk, including: a Summer Music Series from June 20 to August 15 a July 4th Celebration Re(d)tro Nights at Red Coconut Club , an 80s and 90s inspired overlay with arcade games, photo opportunities, and a DJ spinning throwback hits – from May 8 through July 18

Florida residents can maximize their visit with the Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free on a 1 ‑ Day Park ‑ to ‑ Park Ticket offer, which includes two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price a one-day ticket.

Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free on a 1 Day Park to Park Ticket Plus, Florida residents can enjoy exclusive savings of up to 25% on stays at participating Universal Orlando Resort hotels, while Annual Passholders can save up to 30%.